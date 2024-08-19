Add Grits To A Mason Jar For A Nearly Effortless, Make-Ahead Breakfast

To make your jarred grits, choose your starting point wisely — not all types are created equal. Grocery stores typically carry old-fashioned grits, which are rougher and coarser ground, along with the quick-cook and instant varieties. You can use any kind, but many find the coarser-ground, more rustic type to have a more luxurious, creamy texture and mouthfeel. Since you're doing the cooking legwork ahead of time, go for the good stuff and let them cook low and slow until creamy, flavored with plenty of butter and salt.

Then, assemble your toppings. Much like a yogurt parfait, you'll layer your ingredients of choice with the grits. Wide-mouth, pint-sized mason jars work beautifully and make it easy to portion and assemble your on-the-go meal.

Your grits will keep in the fridge for a good part of the workweek — their texture and flavors hold up best within a three-day window, so keep them front and center in the fridge, and don't forget to grab a jar on your way out the door each morning. To reheat, you can dump out the contents of your jar into a microwaveable dish or warm it up right in the jar (just make sure it's a glass, microwave-safe one, and remove the metal lid or any substances like tin foil that don't belong in the microwave). Cover with a damp paper towel while you reheat.

