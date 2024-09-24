Transform Leftover Grits Into A Tasty Dinner Side

Grits are a staple in the United States — especially in the South. You can often find the breakfast dish at restaurants that specialize in Southern cuisines, such as the chains Cracker Barrel (which has locations in most states) and Bojangles. The creamy dish is made of ground corn and can be cooked at home as various versions of it — such as instant and old-fashioned — are sold at grocery stores. The dish is traditionally served hot with cream, butter, and spices, and it can be topped with a fried egg, cheese, or even shrimp. It can be finicky to make, as the cooking time for grits may vary, but if you end up putting in the work to make the delicious dish, there are ways to repurpose the leftovers and get the most out of your efforts. For instance, you can whip up a savory side of grit cakes that can be served with a range of main dishes.

Grits cakes require just a few minutes to make and minimal ingredients. The dish has the signature taste and gritty texture of the popular breakfast food but with an added crispy outer layer. From there, it can be paired or topped with seafood dinner mains like shrimp and lobster. The reworked dish can also be served as a substitute for hashbrowns for a more inventive breakfast for dinner. So, if you need a way to rework your grits into another meal to reduce waste or just because you enjoy grits, grit cakes are a simple and customizable option.