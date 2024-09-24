Transform Leftover Grits Into A Tasty Dinner Side
Grits are a staple in the United States — especially in the South. You can often find the breakfast dish at restaurants that specialize in Southern cuisines, such as the chains Cracker Barrel (which has locations in most states) and Bojangles. The creamy dish is made of ground corn and can be cooked at home as various versions of it — such as instant and old-fashioned — are sold at grocery stores. The dish is traditionally served hot with cream, butter, and spices, and it can be topped with a fried egg, cheese, or even shrimp. It can be finicky to make, as the cooking time for grits may vary, but if you end up putting in the work to make the delicious dish, there are ways to repurpose the leftovers and get the most out of your efforts. For instance, you can whip up a savory side of grit cakes that can be served with a range of main dishes.
Grits cakes require just a few minutes to make and minimal ingredients. The dish has the signature taste and gritty texture of the popular breakfast food but with an added crispy outer layer. From there, it can be paired or topped with seafood dinner mains like shrimp and lobster. The reworked dish can also be served as a substitute for hashbrowns for a more inventive breakfast for dinner. So, if you need a way to rework your grits into another meal to reduce waste or just because you enjoy grits, grit cakes are a simple and customizable option.
How to make grit cakes
To make grit cakes, place your leftover grits in a rectangular container and stick them in the refrigerator. Then, when you are ready to reheat the food, cut the cold, coagulated leftovers into squares or cylinders, either with a knife or with a cookie cutter that has been coated in nonstick spray or butter. After the cakes are shaped, place them in a shallow pan that has been heated with a small amount of butter or oil. Allow the cakes to cook for a few minutes on both sides. They should be golden brown when finished.
Now you have a delicious serving of grits cakes that can be served as-is or topped with the ingredients of your choosing. To add flavor to the side dish, try drizzling them with white gravy, garlic aioli, or a light tomato sauce, or mix in cheddar and other strong seasonings like garlic or Cajun. To bring the dish to the next level, after cutting the cakes into the desired shapes, you can dip them in a flour mixture and an egg wash before coating them in Panko, cornflakes, crushed crackers, or another variation of breadcrumbs, and deep fry.
If you are looking to make another variation of this dish to go with your dinner, you can also make grit fries by cutting the refrigerated dough into rectangular strips instead of cakes. The cakes or fries can also be baked in the oven or tossed in the air fryer for a healthier alternative.