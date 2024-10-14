The Ideal Bread To Use For Your Beloved PB&J
It seems nearly everyone's childhood included a peanut butter and jelly sandwich at some point. There is something both nostalgic and convenient about making and eating this simple dish; there is a reason why it is so popular! Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches have a long running history that continues to live on for kids and adults around the country no matter what new recipes abound.
Part of the beauty of the classic combo is how customizable it can be. You can add plenty of other ingredients to upgrade your peanut butter and jelly sandwich. However, before introducing other components, the basics must first be taken into consideration. While the sweet and salty sandwich is definitely simple, that does not mean that it can't be made with care and consideration. A good peanut butter and jelly sandwich needs a solid foundation, and the best option for the job is plain white bread.
White bread: Why it works
While it can be quite tempting to use fancier or denser bread like sourdough when making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, there is a reason why white bread works especially well in this exact situation. White bread is typically more pillowy and soft, making it remarkably easy to bite into. Essentially, its softness means little to no resistance while biting into a sandwich.
That specific trait about white bread is beneficial to sandwiches in general. However, with peanut butter and jelly specifically, white bread works well because of how it interacts with the sandwich filling. Harder bread would cause the soft fillings to spill out the sides, making a sticky mess. Instead of pushing the filling out of the sandwich, white bread bends and squishes alongside the peanut butter and jelly. Combined with the fact that most people already default to white bread for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, there is definitely some nostalgia at play here as well.