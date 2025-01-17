The Common Myth About Coffee Too Many People Believe

It's that kind of morning. You wake up feeling groggy and know the only thing that will truly snap you out of it is a strong cup of coffee. You head to your machine and add in an extra scoop of coffee for a boosted hit of caffeine. The only problem is you may be drawing more flavor from the coffee, but not more caffeine — and a more bitter flavor at that. What you should be doing instead is paying attention to the darkness of the roast, noticing how finely the beans are ground, using the correct ratio of water to coffee, noting how you're brewing your coffee, and choosing the first or last cup of the pot.

One of the first things you want to think about when you begin to explore coffee bean labels is the color of the roast. In addition to thinking more grounds or beans will yield more caffeine, another misconception is that you'll also get more caffeine with a darker roast. In fact, the opposite is true. Darker coffee beans spend more time roasting, burning off more caffeine in the process. Similarly, the finer you grind coffee, the more caffeine you will extract from the beans. But grinding coffee into finer particles increases the surface area, making it easier for the caffeine to be extracted while brewing — and then, poured into your cup.