The Common Myth About Coffee Too Many People Believe
It's that kind of morning. You wake up feeling groggy and know the only thing that will truly snap you out of it is a strong cup of coffee. You head to your machine and add in an extra scoop of coffee for a boosted hit of caffeine. The only problem is you may be drawing more flavor from the coffee, but not more caffeine — and a more bitter flavor at that. What you should be doing instead is paying attention to the darkness of the roast, noticing how finely the beans are ground, using the correct ratio of water to coffee, noting how you're brewing your coffee, and choosing the first or last cup of the pot.
One of the first things you want to think about when you begin to explore coffee bean labels is the color of the roast. In addition to thinking more grounds or beans will yield more caffeine, another misconception is that you'll also get more caffeine with a darker roast. In fact, the opposite is true. Darker coffee beans spend more time roasting, burning off more caffeine in the process. Similarly, the finer you grind coffee, the more caffeine you will extract from the beans. But grinding coffee into finer particles increases the surface area, making it easier for the caffeine to be extracted while brewing — and then, poured into your cup.
How to dial in your coffee-making ritual
If you're using a coffee brewer that offers different cup sizes, like the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ or the Keurig K-Elite, you may think you can get more caffeine by using the larger cup option. Unfortunately, that simply gives you more coffee — and more diluted coffee — rather than more caffeine. You're better off brewing a second cup with another pod or K-cup. If you're going the opposite route and brewing a big pot with a drip coffee maker like the 14-cup Mr. Coffee maker, grab the first cup. Your friends may give you some side eye, but most of the caffeine ends up on the top of the pot. If you want to be more generous, you'll end up with a more uniform pot by blooming your coffee; pouring a small amount of hot water over the coffee before brewing it.
Perhaps the most important things to think about when trying to get the most caffeine — and flavor — from your coffee is the ratio of coffee to water, and the temperature. The ideal ratio is one to two tablespoons of ground coffee for every six ounces of water. (It's also known as the "golden ratio" according to the National Coffee Association.) Just make sure the water isn't too hot, which will over-extract the caffeine, along with acids and oils, creating an unpleasant flavor. Too cold and it will be under-extracted, also creating an undesirable flavor. The ideal temperature, the association says, is 199 degrees Fahrenheit. Get it all dialed in and you'll have a great tasting brew with the caffeine you need to start your day right.