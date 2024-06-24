The Underrated Fruit You Should Use To Tenderize Your Meat

There are two main ways you can tenderize your meat with kiwi — by marinating it or by using the kiwi skin. The reason these methods are preferred rather than slicing kiwi directly onto the meat is because the enzyme known as actinidin can easily have a negative impact if too much is used; it could turn your meat to mush if it's not used sparingly.

To avoid squidgy meat, you can instead remove the skin from the fruit. There is often a small amount of kiwi left attached to the skin during this process. Then, take those kiwi skins, and brush them along every part of the meat. The actinidin will be enough to trigger the tenderizing process, resulting in a perfect texture without much hard work.

Another option is to marinate the meat in a sauce or dressing made using kiwi. One option is to combine the kiwi flesh with a little olive oil and vinegar; the flesh is soft and can be mashed in your hands, or you can toss it in a blender. But be careful how much you use here; for a five-pound cut of meat, you should only need about half a kiwi at the most. Don't make a marination timing mistake, either; it only takes 15 minutes to work before it starts to break down the meat too much. Before cooking it, remove the excess kiwi and any moisture to ensure the meat gets a good sear.

