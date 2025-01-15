Don't Toss Your Coffee Grounds, Use Them To Clean Your Dirtiest Pans

If you're someone who can't go a day without a cup of coffee or three, chances are you accumulate a decent amount of coffee grounds throughout the week. Since you can't reuse old coffee grounds to make a second cup of joe, the used up beans often end up in the trash, which is one of the worst places they can be. They are better off in the compost or in the garden, or saved for one of the many ways to reuse leftover coffee grounds. They can even be helpful in the kitchen, where they are the perfect solution to dirty pots and pans.

Coffee grounds have a rough, abrasive texture that makes them well-suited to scouring stubborn gunk off of your cookware. Although they are only mildly abrasive, meaning you can use them with non-stick or even cast iron cookware, it's best to be careful when scrubbing surfaces that are easier to scratch, like glass or ceramic. Coffee grounds are good at getting rid of burnt or stuck-on chunks of food and removing greasy film from cookware, too. Along with their cleaning properties, coffee grounds have the benefit of being natural and not costing you anything extra. So, if you're trying to use fewer chemicals in your kitchen, are watching your spending, or are trying to be more ecological, start collecting your leftover coffee grounds in a small container until it's time to start scrubbing.