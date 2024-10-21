The Unexpected Fruit That Does Wonders For Tenderizing Beef

You don't always have to buy expensive cuts of meat to enjoy a delicious beef dish. There are several ways to tenderize those cheaper cuts so they turn out just as tender and juicy as their pricey counterparts. One common method to do this is marinating the beef with fruits like pineapple, papaya, and figs. But did you know you can also use pears to tenderize beef?

If you're familiar with Asian cuisine (especially Korean dishes), then the idea of using pears might not come as a big surprise. Korean barbecued beef — like Galbi (Korean-style short ribs) and Bulgogi — is traditionally prepared by marinating the meat in crushed pears among other ingredients. Apart from tenderizing, the pear also enhances the flavor of the meat with its sweet notes. Once you add the fruit, you can do away with sugar and still create that signature sweet flavor Korean barbecue beef is known for.

Korean recipes typically use Asian pears (also known as Korean or apple pear). It's quite distinct from the other varieties of this fruit, as it's shaped more like an apple and has an unexpected crunchy texture that contrasts the soft flesh of most pears. That said, you can use any other type of pears to tenderize your beef, including the more popular Bartlett.