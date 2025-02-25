5 Mixers For Your Bourbon That Aren't Coke
A bourbon and Coke is one of the ultimate classic drinks; whether at a dive bar or in the comforts of your own home, the combination delights. Yet every once in a while, it's nice to (literally) mix it up and play around with new flavors. Perhaps you purchased a new bottle, and you'd like to see the range of its flavors. Or maybe you simply don't feel like drinking your bourbon neat but still want to taste more of the spirit's palate.
Well, fear not — there is a range of delightful bourbon mixers beyond Coke. A move as simple as combining the spirit with lemonade, ginger beer, or coffee will help you sip on your bourbon with ease. Or you can get just a tad more complex and craft a simple Manhattan with vermouth or a bourbon-based take on a Moscow mule, still served in the iconic copper mug. Each option will help you experience the spirit in a different light, bringing out a new side of its intricate palate.
Combine bourbon with soda water to appreciate the nuance
When in doubt about what to mix with a spirit, soda water is a reliable option. Bubbles soften just about any liquor — just think of a thirst-quenching vodka soda consumed during a concert — so trusty soda water similarly melds with bourbon, letting you craft a tall, easy-drinking beverage in a few different renditions.
To best appreciate the spirit's nuances, try making a highball, a classic drink that works with every whiskey style, including bourbon. To avoid an overly watery composition, keep it strong, using only two to three times as much water as liquor, and make sure to sip it in the aptly named highball glass. Combined with care, the drink softens the liquor's bracing qualities while still showcasing its delicate palate. Any bourbon works in such a drink, but consider using bold and flavorful bottles like Elijah Craig Barrel Proof for the most aromatic result.
If such a creation is a tad too booze-forward for you, add lime juice into the mix, and you'll have a bourbon rickey. Consumed since the 19th century, this is a tart, dry, and easy-drinking creation with a more cocktail-like quality. Also served in a highball glass, it's a simple yet elegant beverage that will impress guests or make for a delicious bar order.
Ginger beer and bourbon perfectly meld
Ginger beer beautifully enhances bourbon with a gentle flavor much like a rickey does. The warm spice and sweetness hit the right notes of the spirit, so it's no surprise this combination also dates back to the 19th century. Called a Horse's Neck, this historic mixer intertwines Kentucky's bourbon production with its derby culture. To craft one, all it takes is a generous two-ounce pour of the spirit, some ice, and a topping of ginger ale to the brim; a wondrously well-mixed drink is the result. For some added flavor, throw in a long lemon zest into the glass, as it'll lend an aesthetic touch and is the reason for the drink's name.
If you're after a sweeter mixed drink, then reach for ginger ale rather than ginger beer. The soda's palate further softens bourbon's abrasive notes and is especially suitable for overproof bottles. For added drinkability, serve up a Kentucky mule. A take on the Moscow Mule, the drink's lime juice and copper mug full of ice will make your bourbon go down easy. But if you're not in the mood to construct a cocktail, then a can of either ginger ale or ginger beer with a shot of bourbon are still solid options.
Pair bourbon with coffee to delicious effect
With the many variations on espresso martinis currently all the rage, drinkers are increasingly discovering the delicious combination of booze and coffee, and when it comes to pairings of straight spirits with joe, few are a better fit than bourbon. The liquor offers flavor notes that ideally contrast the coffee's. The spirit's sweetness balances out the brew's bitterness and acidity, while the smokiness beautifully contrasts the fruity flavors.
To combine the two with minimal fuss, reach for a bottle of cold brew. You can avoid uncomfortable jitters by adding one part coffee to two parts bourbon, creating a more spirit-forward mix. Alternatively, you can also chill a brewed coffee and then mix in the spirit. If it's all a little intense on the palate, stir in some brown sugar to soften the combination. You'll want to select a bourbon with a lighter character and gentle spice; Basil Hayden's Kentucky Straight is perfect for the job.
In keeping with our accidental theme, there is also a Kentucky coffee (the state lends its name to all of the best mixers). This drink utilizes hot-brewed coffee, which melds well with the spirit. A spoonful of brown sugar acts as the perfect sweetener for the pairing, and to give the beverage a dash of fun, add some whipped cream on top. While typically out of the repertoire of bartenders, it's a delightful homemade creation, especially with a bottle of bold and spiced Bulleit.
Lemonade imbues a nice tartness to bourbon
You can also take things in a Southern direction and pair your bourbon with lemonade. Ideal for the summer heat, this drink pairing offers acidic, fruity, sweet, and boozy notes in harmonious fashion. Even more so than other combinations, the mixing ratios are malleable — you can craft it strong or dilute it per your tastes, and it'll be delicious regardless.
For the most flavorful drink, it's best to make a batch of homemade lemonade. That way, your lemons will lend an extra zip, and you can control the level of sugar. It's easiest to craft a whole pitcher at once, making it one of the easier mixers to make for a group. Additionally, don't forget to save a few pieces of citrus before serving; dropping a slice of lemon into the glass is a nice touch.
However, if you're prioritizing ease, then there's nothing wrong with picking up a bottle of the best store-bought lemonade and using that instead. This way, you can start pouring and drinking right off of the bat. To start, aim for a ratio of around three parts lemonade to one part bourbon. Ultimately, how much booze goes into the glass is completely up to you — so be careful. This mixer is open to whatever bourbon you have available, but consider using a wheat-heavy bottle for an especially easy drinking rendition.
Reach for vermouth to craft an extra boozy bourbon drink
Although it's a more elaborate mixer, vermouth and bourbon are too delicious of a pairing to pass up. The two alcohols — along with a few dashes of bitters — combine to make a flavor-packed Manhattan. Sure, rye whiskey is the traditional go-to for this recipe, but there's a good reason why bourbon has become equally popular. The spirit has a sweeter, punchier flavor, with notes of caramel, vanilla, and gentle spice. Plus, there's the endless range of bourbon and vermouth pairings, each of which brings their own nuanced palate.
Most recipes involve a sweet vermouth, with Italian bottles like Carpano Antica and Cocchi Vermouth di Torino venerable favorites. Bartenders also love the slightly bitter Punt e Mes, which delectably contrasts the bourbon's sweetness. If the resulting flavors are still too sugary, then add a layer of complexity by mixing in equal parts dry vermouth to sweet.
This drink intrigues with bourbon pairings. Expressions like Woodford Reserve offer a higher rye content, bridging the gap to traditional Manhattan recipes. On the other end of the spectrum, wheat-heavy Maker's Mark will lend a sweeter character. Melding different spirit selections with vermouth will let you appreciate bourbon in a new light. And as one of the most popular cocktails of all time, you can confidently opt to let bartenders take care of the drink's construction for you.