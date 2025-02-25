5 Mixers For Your Bourbon That Aren't Coke

A bourbon and Coke is one of the ultimate classic drinks; whether at a dive bar or in the comforts of your own home, the combination delights. Yet every once in a while, it's nice to (literally) mix it up and play around with new flavors. Perhaps you purchased a new bottle, and you'd like to see the range of its flavors. Or maybe you simply don't feel like drinking your bourbon neat but still want to taste more of the spirit's palate.

Well, fear not — there is a range of delightful bourbon mixers beyond Coke. A move as simple as combining the spirit with lemonade, ginger beer, or coffee will help you sip on your bourbon with ease. Or you can get just a tad more complex and craft a simple Manhattan with vermouth or a bourbon-based take on a Moscow mule, still served in the iconic copper mug. Each option will help you experience the spirit in a different light, bringing out a new side of its intricate palate.