15 Unique Cheeses That Take The Flavor Of Burgers Up A Notch

Many people would argue that you can't have a great burger without cheese. That gooey layer not only adds flavor but also brings everything together by balancing out savory meat (or earthy grains and veggies) with a hit of creaminess and just the right amount of salt. American cheese is a favorite because it melts perfectly, has a mild flavor, and gives burgers that classic diner-style taste, but let's be real — there's a whole world of cheese out there, and sticking to just one means missing out on some seriously great burger upgrades.

Chefs who specialize in burgers know that the right cheese can completely change the game. For example, a sharp, tangy cheese can cut through the richness of a fatty beef patty, while a mild, buttery cheese might pair better with leaner meats like turkey or chicken. Certain cheeses can also enhance the flavor of toppings like smoky bacon, sweet caramelized onions, or spicy peppers. To help you mix things up, we asked several burger experts for their advice. These are their top picks for unique cheeses that can take your burger to the next level.