15 Unique Cheeses That Take The Flavor Of Burgers Up A Notch
Many people would argue that you can't have a great burger without cheese. That gooey layer not only adds flavor but also brings everything together by balancing out savory meat (or earthy grains and veggies) with a hit of creaminess and just the right amount of salt. American cheese is a favorite because it melts perfectly, has a mild flavor, and gives burgers that classic diner-style taste, but let's be real — there's a whole world of cheese out there, and sticking to just one means missing out on some seriously great burger upgrades.
Chefs who specialize in burgers know that the right cheese can completely change the game. For example, a sharp, tangy cheese can cut through the richness of a fatty beef patty, while a mild, buttery cheese might pair better with leaner meats like turkey or chicken. Certain cheeses can also enhance the flavor of toppings like smoky bacon, sweet caramelized onions, or spicy peppers. To help you mix things up, we asked several burger experts for their advice. These are their top picks for unique cheeses that can take your burger to the next level.
Truffle pecorino
Looking for a luxurious cheese for your burgers? Joe D'Agostino, the executive chef at Hyatt Regency Greenwich, suggests truffle pecorino. He said, "The umami-rich truffle and the salty, tangy kick of pecorino come together to create an elevated flavor profile that really takes a burger to the next level." The earthiness of the truffles enhances the savoriness of the meat, while the sharpness of the cheese keeps the richness in check. It's a sophisticated cheese that adds bold flavors without being too over the top.
Pecorino is an Italian cheese that's known for its firm texture and intense grassy and nutty flavor. At first glance, it looks a bit like Parmesan. However, there are some key differences between pecorino and Parmesan. For one, pecorino is made with sheep's milk, while Parmesan is made with cow's milk. In fact, the name pecorino comes from the Italian word "pecora," which means "sheep." The fatty sheep's milk gives pecorino its tangy punch. Throw truffles into the mix, and you get a cheese with an earthy complexity that melds beautifully with beef, lamb, or even a mushroom-based patty.
Gorgonzola Dolce
If you love blue cheese but want something milder and smoother, Gorgonzola Dolce is a perfect choice. Joe D'Agostino calls it a "fantastic surprise cheese for a burger" because of its sweet creamy profile and just the right amount of sharpness. "It adds depth and excitement to each bite," he explained. The way the soft cheese melts into the patty creates a velvety layer that enhances the meat without overpowering it. Some people call it a "starter blue cheese" for its mellow flavor with just a hint of funk.
Gorgonzola is a creamy cow's milk cheese that comes from Italy's Piedmont and Lombardy regions. There are two kinds of Gorgonzola: Piccante and Dolce. Gorgonzola Piccante is semi-firm with strong blue marbling and a robust flavor. Gorgonzola Dolce is softer with pale marbling and a milky taste with just a bit of acidity. The milder Dolce pairs well with burgers because the buttery sweetness provides a nice contrast to salty, savory meat. It can also play off sweet elements like caramelized onions and bacon jam.
Gruyère
Gruyère is a great choice when you want something nutty, melty, and deeply flavorful. You may have already tried this rich cheese in dishes like French onion soup or croque madame sandwiches. It's named after the town of Gruyères in Switzerland where it's made with cow's milk and aged for six months or more. It's typically pale yellow and firm, but easy to slice and very easy to melt. A slice or two on your burger will add creamy, salty notes. Gruyère works well on a wide range of burgers including chicken, beef, and veggie variations.
If you're not entirely sold on using just Gruyère on your cheeseburger, consider trying a move that Matt McCormick, director of culinary at Weber Grill Restaurants and Cooking Schools, calls the "sneaky slice." He explained, "I sneak a slice of white American underneath a thick slice of Gruyère. It's kind of a high-brow, low-brow situation. You get the bold flavor of the Gruyère with the addictive melty quality of the American underneath. It's the best of both worlds."
Smoked gouda
Finding the right cheese for a veggie burger can be tricky. Without the rich fat of beef, some cheeses can feel too heavy, while others get lost amid the earthy flavors of the vegetables. That's why several of the experts we spoke to recommended smoked gouda for plant-based burgers. Lucky Cajun founder Blackwell Smith told us that smoked gouda "adds a subtle smokiness that enhances the flavors of the vegetables." Plus, the nutty flavor of the Dutch cheese goes well with grains that are often incorporated into veggie burgers.
You don't have to limit smoked gouda to just veggie burgers though. It also pairs beautifully with heartier flavors like bacon. The cheese's mild, smoky notes add depth without overpowering the rest of the burger. Chef Jason Triail of Habit Burger & Grill pointed out that if you're adding bacon, you need a cheese that can hold its own, and smoked gouda "works wonders here." The creamy melt and buttery taste make it a tasty option whether you're going meatless or piling on porky toppings.
Burrata
Burrata is having a major moment right now and it's easy to see why. This fresh Italian cheese is springy on the outside, but when you break into it you get a lusciously soft center. The flavor is rich, but also fresh and milky. Burrata is typically served as an appetizer with crusty bread or in dishes like Caprese salad and pastas. However, Jason Triail told us he also loves it on burgers. "Burrata is incredible," he said. "It's like a mozzarella on the outside with a creamy center that oozes over the burger."
If burrata seems similar to mozzarella, that's because it kind of is. The cheese is made by stretching mozzarella into a round dumpling-like shape, then filling it with cheese curds and cream and sealing the outer layer. When you cut a slice of burrata and layer it over a hot burger patty, the cream absorbs into the patty and the outer mozzarella layer softens on top. The cheese adds a luxurious creaminess that pairs well with everything from simple greens to big smoky flavors.
White cheddar
As general manager of The Cherry Cricket and a 20-year veteran of the Denver burger scene, Sam Taxin knows a thing or two about pairing cheeses with burgers. One of his favorite patty toppers is white cheddar. He told us that white cheddar offers, "a sharp richness that pairs well with almost any burger." For him, a burger should have the perfect balance of flavors, and he believes that white cheddar works well because it's strong enough to stand up to meaty elements like beef and bacon, but also subtle enough to let those flavors shine.
You might be wondering what the difference is between white cheddar and orange cheddar. The answer is simpler than you might think. Orange cheddar is simply dyed with annatto, a natural coloring agent, whereas white cheddar is not. There's no discernible difference in the taste. What does make a difference in taste is the aging process. If you prefer a stronger, sharper cheese, opt for an extra aged cheddar. Taxin also enjoys smoked cheddar on burgers because he said it, "adds depth and a campfire-style richness."
Pimento cheese
Think cheddar isn't exciting enough on its own? Pimento cheese takes it to the next level. This Southern staple blends sharp cheddar, diced pimento peppers, and creamy mayo. Some people also add cream cheese. The result is a spread that's rich and zesty. Sean Oatney, chief development officer at Fat Patty's, calls it a game-changer for burgers, especially when paired with bold toppings. "It adds a tangy, slightly spicy kick and creamy contrast to a charred burger," he said.
Oatney told us that pimento cheese works particularly well with beef, turkey, and even fried chicken burgers because the creamy texture balances the richness of the meat with a touch of acidity. For a true Southern-style burger, Oatney recommends serving it on a toasted brioche bun with crispy bacon and pickled jalapeños. "The sharpness and slight spice in pimento cheese enhance bacon's smokiness," he said. If you're worried about the burger being too rich, he suggests adding pickles for some refreshing crunch. In addition, caramelized onions can add sweetness for a smooth, well-rounded bite.
Brie
Brie is often a top choice for cheese platters because it's soft, spreadable, and bursting with buttery, grassy notes. Blackwell Smith told us those characteristics also make brie one of his favorite cheeses for burgers. "Its creamy texture and subtle earthy notes make it the perfect pairing for a variety of meats and toppings," he said. "It's simple but incredibly satisfying, especially when melted onto a burger just after cooking, offering a luscious contrast to the heat of the patty."
Being a relatively mild cheese, brie works well with pretty much any type of burger you can dream up. Smith loves it on beef and chicken burgers and says it pairs wonderfully with the earthiness of sauteed mushrooms. If you want to pay homage to brie's French roots, you could create a French-inspired hamburger using a baguette instead of the usual burger buns. You can also get creative with your burger toppings and add spicy arugula, caramelized onions, or crispy prosciutto to complement and contrast the flavors of the cheese.
Raclette
For some people, raclette might bring to mind cozy meals next to a fire at a ski chalet in Switzerland or France. After all, the cheese originated in the Alps and is wildly popular there. Raclette is typically placed in a special tray or grill and heated until it's gooey enough to scrape onto foods like boiled potatoes, cured meats, and bread. The name actually comes from the French word "racler," which means "to scrape." It's not usually associated with burgers, but Blackwell Smith told us raclette has all the qualities to make it an amazing burger topping.
"Known for its rich, nutty flavor, raclette melts beautifully and complements heavily spiced beef or pork patties," Smith said. He explained that the cheese can cut through the richness of fatty meats and stand up to strong seasonings. He recommends pairing raclette with flavorful toppings like black garlic mustard, cornichons, and crispy or caramelized onions. If you can't find the cheese at your local cheese shop or grocery store, Gruyère is a good substitute for raclette because it has similar nutty notes and melting properties.
Taleggio
When we asked Matt McCormick if any unexpected cheeses might surprise people but work wonderfully on burgers, he was quick to respond with Taleggio, calling it a "fun one with a bit of a pungent aroma and deep flavor." The cheese comes from the Val Taleggio region of Northern Italy where it's made from cow's milk and aged on wooden boards in caves anywhere from a month and a half to several months. Throughout the aging process, the Taleggio is washed in a salt brine, which gives the cheese its characteristic funky aroma.
Cut into a block of Taleggio and you'll find a soft and creamy interior that melts beautifully on burgers. The flavor is earthy with hints of fruit and a slight tang on the finish. The rind is also edible, so you can use whole slices on your burgers. Taleggio is bold enough to match rich meats like beef, pork, and bacon. It can also add some much-needed umami flavor to leaner chicken and turkey burgers. For a nice contrast, consider pairing Taleggio with sweet ingredients like caramelized onions or sweet relish.
Camembert
Camembert is often compared to Brie, but it has a slightly stronger, earthier flavor that makes it stand out. This soft, bloomy-rind cheese melts easily over a hot burger, adding a creamy richness that can balance out bold or tart ingredients. Jason Triail told us that Camembert is a great match for tangy toppings, saying, "Pickles add a nice acidity, so something creamy and mild like Provolone or even a nice soft Camembert can be a perfect match, cutting through the acidity with its smooth texture."
For the best melt, add Camembert to your burger just before taking it off the heat. That gives it a minute to soften without completely losing its structure. It pairs well with sweet and savory elements like caramelized onions, fig jam, or crispy pancetta. You could even go full French bistro-style by serving it with grainy mustard and arugula. If you prefer a more subtle flavor, opt for a younger Camembert. On the other hand, an aged Camembert will have a more pronounced earthiness and a deeper umami taste.
Fontina
Fontina is a great choice when you want a cheese that melts well but also adds some extra flavor. It's mild but has a toasty, buttery taste that complements leaner proteins. Matt McCormick told us that for leaner proteins like turkey or veggie burgers, he looks for options that bring more tang and depth. Fontina fits the bill perfectly because it enhances the flavor and even the texture of lighter meats and plant-based patties.
One of the great things about Fontina is that it gets ultra-gooey when it's melted. Heat also brings out the savory notes of the cheese and enhances the aroma. It's almost like you can smell the mustiness of the caves it's been aged in and the salt brine on the rind. Plus, Fontina has a decent fat content, so it can provide moisture to turkey and veggie burgers, which are typically low in fat. The flavor is distinctive but not wildly intense, so it pairs well with vibrant toppings like roasted red peppers, garlic aioli, and pesto.
Monterey Jack
Matt McCormick is all about matching burger cheese to the patty protein. When it comes to a classic hamburger, he opts for something that will complement the meat without detracting from it. He said, "For a beef burger, I lean toward cheeses that are meltier and a little milder so as to not mask the flavor of the great quality beef I'm grilling." One of his top picks for an all-American beef burger is Monterey Jack.
Monterey Jack is a mild, semi-firm cheese that dates back to the 1700s when Spanish missionaries began making the cheese at missions in present-day San Diego and Monterey. Around the mid-1800s, an enterprising businessman named David Jack bought huge tracts of land in Monterey and commandeered the cheese-making operations in the process. He began selling it as Jack's Cheese, which later became known as Monterey Jack. Today, the cheese is a top choice for everything from nachos to sandwiches and burgers because it's easy to slice, quick to melt, and mellow in flavor. It's a solid choice when you want to add creaminess to your burgers without it competing with the other flavors.
Beer cheese
If you're not from Kentucky or haven't spent much time there, you might be forgiven for not knowing what beer cheese is. But then you'd be missing out on an addictively good snack that can also double as a cheesy burger topping. Beer cheese is a smooth spread that's typically made by mixing various cheeses like cheddar and Monterey Jack with flat beer. The spread also gets an extra kick from flavor enhancers like hot sauce, mustard, and cayenne pepper. Sean Oatney told us it works magnificently on meaty burgers.
"The malty, sharp, and slightly bitter beer cheese complements the richness of beef and pork, while also giving bratwurst burgers a pub-style upgrade," said Oatney. His favorite beer cheese and burger combo is a juicy patty topped with beer cheese, caramelized onions, and grainy mustard on a pretzel bun. Other toppings could include caramelized onions for sweetness, pickles to add a zesty crunch that cuts through the richness of the meat and cheese, and bacon for a nice savory-salty combo.
Feta
Salty and tangy feta cheese is just the powerhouse you need when you want to add a bold punch to your burgers. While the crumbly texture won't give you that velvety coating you get with other meltier cheeses, it can create a nice contrast to the juicy meat and toppings. However, Joe D'Agostino warns that with feta it's important to choose the other elements wisely. He said, "The right cheese and toppings can make or break a burger's flavor profile. For example, sweet toppings like caramelized onions pair beautifully with salty, acidic cheeses like feta, which balance out the sweetness."
If you like the flavor of feta, but want something a bit smoother, Blackwell Smith suggests creating a whipped feta. Just blend your feta with some Greek yogurt to create a creamy spread. You can also add fresh herbs like oregano or mint. Smith particularly likes whipped feta on lamb burgers. He said, "Its tangy, creamy texture complements the rich flavor of the lamb while adding a refreshing contrast." And like D'Agostino, he recommends toppings that balance out the saltiness of the feta like fresh tomato and cucumber.