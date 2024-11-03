Grab Luscious Cheese And A Baguette For A French-Inspired Hamburger

Few dishes pack a widespread appeal quite like the hamburger. In addition to being a budget meal, and relatively easy to make, a central appeal of the dish is its malleable nature. Whether you prefer a crispy smash burger, a small slider, or a regional favorite like the ultra-cheesy Juicy Lucy, there are many styles to explore. So add another option to the mix by crafting a burger with a French twist, and nothing says French like high-quality, luscious ingredients.

Start by switching out the bread option, and reach for a baguette rather than the classic bun. Approach it like a club sandwich, and slice the tasty French bread horizontally, creating flat sections. No one knows why baguettes are so long, so account for the slender shape by divvying it up into mid-sized sections. Furthermore, you'll want to buy the bread fresh, so that it packs in the perfect amount of crisp.

What's more French than high-quality cheese? So ditch the classic American options, and grab a creamy and decadent French product, like Brie, stronger-flavored Camembert, or perhaps even goat-based chevre for tang. With such a beautiful pairing of bread, meat, and cheese, you'll bring a dash of the Parisian bistro to your burger.