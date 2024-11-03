Grab Luscious Cheese And A Baguette For A French-Inspired Hamburger
Few dishes pack a widespread appeal quite like the hamburger. In addition to being a budget meal, and relatively easy to make, a central appeal of the dish is its malleable nature. Whether you prefer a crispy smash burger, a small slider, or a regional favorite like the ultra-cheesy Juicy Lucy, there are many styles to explore. So add another option to the mix by crafting a burger with a French twist, and nothing says French like high-quality, luscious ingredients.
Start by switching out the bread option, and reach for a baguette rather than the classic bun. Approach it like a club sandwich, and slice the tasty French bread horizontally, creating flat sections. No one knows why baguettes are so long, so account for the slender shape by divvying it up into mid-sized sections. Furthermore, you'll want to buy the bread fresh, so that it packs in the perfect amount of crisp.
What's more French than high-quality cheese? So ditch the classic American options, and grab a creamy and decadent French product, like Brie, stronger-flavored Camembert, or perhaps even goat-based chevre for tang. With such a beautiful pairing of bread, meat, and cheese, you'll bring a dash of the Parisian bistro to your burger.
A French-style burger shines with a gourmand touch
To pull off the tastiest French-style burger, commit to the details. One of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when cooking burgers is in relation to the meat. So take extra care with your beef, and don't overmix, buy pre-formed patties, or go light on the seasoning. For the best results, do as the French, and head to an independent butcher. Select a high-quality chuck, and ask to grind manually, to achieve optimal freshness.
French bistro-style burgers come with a thick patty cooked to medium rare — a great call for the baguette-based sandwich, too. That way, you'll get a nice juicy bite of beef, accompanied by a dollop of creamy cheese, and then the crispy bread on both sides. You should even consider dressing the burger with additional toppings, too.
For a vegetable dash, throw on some salad greens: The sharpness of arugula is a solid choice. Caramelized onions (or even better, shallots) will do well to add a touch of sweetness with a French theme. You could even prep them with some cream and a dash of cognac to add decadence. Just remember to not get too carried away with the amount of burger components — you'll want the sandwich to hold. And if you imbibe, round out the experience by serving a glass of red wine alongside.