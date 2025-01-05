The Origin Of Beer Cheese Begins In Kentucky

Just because Kentucky is the bourbon capital of the U.S. doesn't mean that its residents can't appreciate a cold, refreshing beer. In fact, one of the state's most iconic snack foods is made from the drink, albeit in tandem with a whole lot of cheddar cheese. It's appropriately called beer cheese, and if you haven't heard of it, you probably haven't spent much time in the Bluegrass State.

Sharing some similarities with fellow Southern delicacy pimento cheese, beer cheese would likewise make a great addition to your mac and cheese or hot dog, but began as a pub dip typically served with chopped veggies or crackers. It was invented by a chef named Joe Allman in the 1930s for his cousin, Johnny Allman, to serve at his riverfront bar and restaurant. According to beer cheese brand Howard's Creek, the dip originated as a complimentary snack meant to boost customers' thirst with its sharp, salty, peppery flavor, and encourage them to order more drinks.

Though the Allman family devised the original recipe, another local restaurant called Hall's on the River helped to popularize it state-wide, especially once Allman's restaurant burnt down in the 1970s. Since then, a number of businesses in Central Kentucky have competed to recapture the magic of the original beer cheese.