The Origin Of Beer Cheese Begins In Kentucky
Just because Kentucky is the bourbon capital of the U.S. doesn't mean that its residents can't appreciate a cold, refreshing beer. In fact, one of the state's most iconic snack foods is made from the drink, albeit in tandem with a whole lot of cheddar cheese. It's appropriately called beer cheese, and if you haven't heard of it, you probably haven't spent much time in the Bluegrass State.
Sharing some similarities with fellow Southern delicacy pimento cheese, beer cheese would likewise make a great addition to your mac and cheese or hot dog, but began as a pub dip typically served with chopped veggies or crackers. It was invented by a chef named Joe Allman in the 1930s for his cousin, Johnny Allman, to serve at his riverfront bar and restaurant. According to beer cheese brand Howard's Creek, the dip originated as a complimentary snack meant to boost customers' thirst with its sharp, salty, peppery flavor, and encourage them to order more drinks.
Though the Allman family devised the original recipe, another local restaurant called Hall's on the River helped to popularize it state-wide, especially once Allman's restaurant burnt down in the 1970s. Since then, a number of businesses in Central Kentucky have competed to recapture the magic of the original beer cheese.
How to make or buy beer cheese today
Kentuckians, especially those in Clark County, take their beer cheese very seriously. In 2013, a motion was passed officially designating the county as the birthplace of the savory snack, and the city of Winchester has hosted an annual Beer Cheese Festival since 2009. Perhaps the most famous purveyor of beer cheese — and first place winner of the 2022 Festival competition — is Hall's, the brand from Hall's on the River restaurant, which sells its dips in grocery stores throughout the South and Midwest.
If you're eager to try authentic beer cheese without traveling to Kentucky, the dip is simple enough to make at home. Sharp cheddar cheese, full-flavored beer, cayenne pepper, and additional spices form the backbone of the spread, but it's common to add other ingredients as well, such as Worcestershire sauce, mustard, onions, garlic, and hot sauce for extra kick. Once blended in a food processor, your beer cheese should be thick, creamy, and full of umami flavor — perfect for spreading on a cracker or dipping veggies into on game day.