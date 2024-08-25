Planning To Make That Viral TikTok Cucumber Salad? Please Watch Your Fingers

TikTok has us all eating entire cucumbers. The viral cucumber salad, which starts with a whole sliced cucumber, is mixed with Asian-inspired ingredients, including soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and MSG (obviously). This has inspired a variety of ways to enjoy cucumbers, but there's an inherent danger — the original videos call for a mandoline to slice the cucumber. Many eager cucumber aficionados have followed suit, resulting in some users reporting injuries from the dangerous tool. If you plan to buy or use a mandoline to get your cucumber fix, it's important to know some key safety tips to help you avoid a potential disaster.

Mandolines are useful kitchen gadgets designed to make quick, even slices of fruits and vegetables. They have a flat surface with an adjustable blade that slices foods to your desired thickness. They're notoriously sharp, and using them carelessly can lead to painful injuries. Always take your time and pay close attention when slicing to stay safe. The way cucumbers are sliced in many TikToks — by holding the mandoline over a plastic container — isn't the safest method. Instead, place the mandoline on a stable, flat surface to maintain better control. If your mandoline comes with a finger guard, use it to protect your fingers. If not, consider using a cut-resistant glove. If you have neither, be extra cautious as you get to the end of the cucumber, and use your palm to get the last few passes. Use care when lifting the mandoline to retrieve your cucumber.

