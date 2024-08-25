Planning To Make That Viral TikTok Cucumber Salad? Please Watch Your Fingers
TikTok has us all eating entire cucumbers. The viral cucumber salad, which starts with a whole sliced cucumber, is mixed with Asian-inspired ingredients, including soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and MSG (obviously). This has inspired a variety of ways to enjoy cucumbers, but there's an inherent danger — the original videos call for a mandoline to slice the cucumber. Many eager cucumber aficionados have followed suit, resulting in some users reporting injuries from the dangerous tool. If you plan to buy or use a mandoline to get your cucumber fix, it's important to know some key safety tips to help you avoid a potential disaster.
Mandolines are useful kitchen gadgets designed to make quick, even slices of fruits and vegetables. They have a flat surface with an adjustable blade that slices foods to your desired thickness. They're notoriously sharp, and using them carelessly can lead to painful injuries. Always take your time and pay close attention when slicing to stay safe. The way cucumbers are sliced in many TikToks — by holding the mandoline over a plastic container — isn't the safest method. Instead, place the mandoline on a stable, flat surface to maintain better control. If your mandoline comes with a finger guard, use it to protect your fingers. If not, consider using a cut-resistant glove. If you have neither, be extra cautious as you get to the end of the cucumber, and use your palm to get the last few passes. Use care when lifting the mandoline to retrieve your cucumber.
More tips for mandoline safety
Mandolines are useful for far more than just slicing cucumbers; they also make meal prep a breeze. It's very important to keep these safety tips in mind so you can avoid accidents and continue to enjoy perfectly crunchy cucumber salads.
@logagm
The original best way to eat entire cucumber
Ensuring you have the right equipment is important, whether that's a guard that comes with your mandoline (or one that you buy separately), or a glove that protects your fingers. Even when they aren't in use, those sharp blades can easily cause injury if you're not careful. But it's also vitally important to know how to clean your mandoline.
Take extra care to go slowly, and pay attention to where the cutting edge is and which way it's facing. It's best to use a brush or sponge with a handle to avoid direct contact with the blade. After cleaning, let the mandoline dry thoroughly to prevent rust and maintain its sharpness.
Proper storage is also important, as the open blade can be a hazard in the cupboard. Store it where it's out of reach of children and where it won't cut anyone reaching into the area. If your mandoline has a protective cover for the blade, ensure it's securely in place before putting it away.
You don't have to have a mandoline
If you don't have a mandoline, you can still enjoy that viral cucumber salad using some handy alternatives. A sharp knife is your most straightforward option, allowing you to slice cucumbers thinly with a bit of patience and precision. For a more uniform slice, you may be able to use your box grater on its slicing side. This can give you consistent slices with minimal effort, but like a mandoline, this requires care and attention so you don't slice your fingers. If you're after speed, a food processor with a slicing attachment also provides uniform slices, though they may be slightly thicker than a mandoline would produce.
You can also experiment with different textures. A spiralizer can create fun, curly cucumber shapes, offering a different take on the salad. Another tool that works in a pinch is a vegetable peeler, which not only slices cucumbers into delicate ribbons but also doubles as a clever hack for perfectly thin onion slices. While these methods might not provide the same consistency as a mandoline, they still allow you to capture all the flavors of the dish while potentially being safer to use. So, even without a mandoline, you can avoid cucumber salad FOMO with tools you probably already have in your kitchen.