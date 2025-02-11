The Simple Way To Make Store-Bought Salsa 10 Times Better
Salsa's versatility makes it a popular appetizer and condiment. You can spoon it on everything from loaded nachos to savory shakshuka — the possibilities are endless. Still, with all the shopping and chopping of perishable ingredients you have to do to make salsa, it's common to rely on store-bought options. Fortunately, there are a few ways to make store-bought salsa taste 10 times better. (And don't worry, the process isn't hard.)
To revitalize the flavor hiding inside store-bought salsa, check the ingredient list on your jar. Then simply stir in more of the fresh ingredients that are already inside. One of the most common examples would be fresh lime juice. The tang of citrus juice diminishes over time, so adding some fresh zing could brighten up a salsa. Cilantro can effortlessly upgrade your salsa, as can chopped red onion or smoky roasted tomatoes. Some salsas may even benefit from the addition of a classic pico de gallo. But even adding just one or two new ingredients will have people mistaking this store-bought appetizer for homemade.
You can transform store-bought salsa with creative ingredients too
When it comes to enhancing store-bought salsa, you can also make a left turn and add more of the ingredients you love the most — even if they're not already in the jar. If you're a fan of the sweet, succulent taste of corn, shuck your own and add it to the bowl or defrost some from frozen. If fresh, crunchy cucumbers are what you prefer, fold some in. These additions can bring texture and crunch to a store-bought salsa that's become soft or textureless over time.
Beyond fresh ingredients and textures, adding some additional spices and herbs can also amplify all its hidden flavors. From cumin to oregano, these additions bring further warmth and depth. Since you probably already have them sitting around in your spice rack, adding some is a no-brainer.
Simple additions like these can turn store-bought salsa from bland to bursting with flavor. With these tips in mind, you can confidently add jarred salsa to the cart, knowing it doesn't mean sacrificing flavor for convenience.