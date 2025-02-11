The Simple Way To Make Store-Bought Salsa 10 Times Better

Salsa's versatility makes it a popular appetizer and condiment. You can spoon it on everything from loaded nachos to savory shakshuka — the possibilities are endless. Still, with all the shopping and chopping of perishable ingredients you have to do to make salsa, it's common to rely on store-bought options. Fortunately, there are a few ways to make store-bought salsa taste 10 times better. (And don't worry, the process isn't hard.)

To revitalize the flavor hiding inside store-bought salsa, check the ingredient list on your jar. Then simply stir in more of the fresh ingredients that are already inside. One of the most common examples would be fresh lime juice. The tang of citrus juice diminishes over time, so adding some fresh zing could brighten up a salsa. Cilantro can effortlessly upgrade your salsa, as can chopped red onion or smoky roasted tomatoes. Some salsas may even benefit from the addition of a classic pico de gallo. But even adding just one or two new ingredients will have people mistaking this store-bought appetizer for homemade.