11 Tips You Need To Make A Stellar Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg salad sandwiches offer a comforting blend of creamy, savory flavors with a satisfying textural contrast between the chunks of eggs and the mayo base. They also make for a quick meal. But let's be honest: Some recipes for this sandwich staple can come out a little bland, and if you're really unlucky in your ingredient choices, the dreaded sogginess can appear, leaving you with oversaturated bread.

Thankfully, egg salad sandwiches are also incredibly customizable, the perfect blank canvas to decorate to your taste buds' content. There are several ways to make a sandwich that's downright stellar, not just "okay," ranging from creative egg salad upgrades and careful, texture-improving ratios, to the perfect pick for your bread.

To help us think outside of the shell when making an "eggcellent" egg salad sandwich, Chowhound spoke to five culinary professionals who have perfected their own recipes for this classic dish. By incorporating some of these tips when your next egg salad craving hits, you'll have a sandwich that elicits wows and has people begging you for your secret ingredient or techniques.