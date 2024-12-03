The Costco Shopping Hack That Saves Your (And Your Friends) Money

There's no doubt about it. A trip to the grocery store produces plenty of sticker shock these days. Egg prices have gone up over 30% from 2023 to 2024, per Nerd Wallet, though the price hikes aren't limited to just eggs. It doesn't look like most shoppers will get relief from steep food prices anytime soon unless they take matters into their own hands. One way that some savvy shoppers are doing just that is by partnering with family, friends, or roommates and shopping in bulk at places like Costco or Sam's Club.

For most people who shop using this kind of system, working out the logistics is Job No. 1. This includes trying to figure out how to divide the costs fairly. Say, for example, you're part of a group of eight shoppers. Five of you want to buy a box of individual bags of Goldfish crackers. There are 45 bags in the box, which runs just under $19. You must have a system to figure out how to charge only the five people who want the crackers instead of all eight of you once it comes time to pay the bill.

For some groups of bulk shoppers, this means making a tracking sheet in a program like Excel. The price of the item, the 45-pack box of individual chips, would be indicated on the Excel sheet and divided by five to come up with a final cost for each person. Such a system allows everyone to see where each of their grocery expenses is coming from in one place.