Are McDonald's Hash Browns Gluten-Free?

McDonald's hash browns: crispy, golden nuggets of potato goodness, a breakfast icon with a cult following. If you're living the gluten-free life, you might be wondering if you can partake in this carb-laden delight without a trip to the ER. Unfortunately, the answer may not be what you hoped. According to McDonald's own FAQ page, its hash browns in the United States are not gluten-free.

While potatoes — the main component of the hash brown — are naturally free of gluten, McDonald's also uses ingredients that include wheat derivatives, such as natural beef flavor that contains wheat. It's this flavoring and potential cross-contact with other gluten-containing items that make McDonald's hash browns a no-go for those with celiac disease or serious gluten sensitivities.

So, if your heart is set on that greasy morning crunch and you can't do gluten, alternatives may be your best bet. Plenty of grocery stores stock gluten-free hash browns (McDonald's hash brown dupes like those from Aldi and Trader Joe's may be safely gluten-free to make at home) and some fast-food chains cater more openly to gluten-free diets. Do your research, or fry up your stomach-safe hash browns at home!