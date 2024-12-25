The McDonald's Breakfast Item That Is Surprisingly Not Vegan

Even in the fast food world, vegan options are plentiful these days. The times of settling for just a side salad are behind us. Though most chains, from Burger King to Taco Bell, where you can make almost anything vegan with a handy code word, have adapted with the times to offer vegan menu items, McDonald's menu leaves a lot to be desired. You won't find any meatless burgers — at least, sadly not in the U.S., where the chain's efforts to launch a vegan burger flopped.

Much like McDonald's french fries, which have more ingredients than you might expect (including non-veg ones), the breakfast hash browns are frustratingly off the menu for vegans. And for the same reason the chain's iconic french fries aren't vegan-approved: the pesky addition of beef flavoring. According to the McDonald's website, the fluffy yet crispy hash brown patties are made with potatoes, oil, and ingredients like salt and preservatives, but given a boost with "natural beef flavor," which also contains milk derivatives.

Presumably, the reasoning for this addition, which singlehandedly makes the popular breakfast item neither vegetarian nor vegan, is all about the signature flavor fans of the fast food chain have come to know and expect. Considering that this added beef flavoring is also used for the french fries, it's no surprise that McDonald's makes the hash browns the same way, trying to capture that same beloved taste.