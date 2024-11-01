The US State With The Most Fast Food Restaurants Per Capita

Fast food is a convenient and accessible option for getting a meal on the table or on the go. In many places, one of these chains is just around the corner and will probably offer a drive-thru, too. Marketing approaches are only getting more aggressive as restaurant giants compete with each other — from fast food mascots you probably forgot about to brand collaborations like the Wendy's Krabby Patty meal. In the heat of it all is the U.S. state with the most fast food per capita: West Virginia.

Research conducted by price-monitoring website Pricelisto compared how many fast food restaurants there were relative to each state's population per every 100,000 residents. Subway, McDonald's, and Wendy's were the most popular choices. Per every 100,000 residents, the average of fast food restaurants in West Virginia totaled 49.04 — the highest of any state, compared to the lowest, which was Vermont at 27.65. West Virginia is one of the poorest states in the country, but recent data suggests that low-income households are spending less on fast food because of inflated prices. So why does West Virginia still host around 868 fast food restaurant locations?