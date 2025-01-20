11 Tips You Need When Making Chili Cornbread Bowls
There's nothing quite like a hearty bowl of chili on a cold night to warm your belly and delight your taste buds. Chili bowls don't require a lot of special tools or know-how, and the ingredients are typically quite simple and readily available. In fact, you might already have everything that you need in your kitchen to make mini bowl versions perfect for a small helping of the meaty favorite.
To take your chili to the next level, all you need to do is put a unique spin on the presentation. On that note, you can easily make bowls out of cornbread muffins, for example. Chili cornbread bowls look impressive and taste delicious when they're done right, and they don't take too much time to make in your own kitchen. Follow these tips and you'll be on your way to a hearty, unique spin on serving chili for friends and family.
Use muffins
Prepare your cornbread like normal or pick up muffins from the bakery. Depending on what is available, you might even be able to craft larger bowls out of oversized muffins.
Cut off the tops and scoop out some cornbread from the center to make room for the chili. You can keep the top of the muffin to pair with scrambled eggs and sausage for a hearty breakfast.
Full-sized or giant muffins work best for this trick, since mini muffins are generally too small to hold more than a tiny spoonful of chili. They also tend to fall apart more often because there is not as much cornbread to keep the walls of the bowl intact. Larger muffins are easier to scoop out while retaining the shape. Mini cornbread loaves work in a similar way, but have a more rectangular shape.
Get the right pan
The size of your cornbread bowls will mostly depend on the pan that you use to cook them. If you want larger bowls, look for a larger muffin tin. Smaller pans result in smaller bowls. A cast iron skillet is perfect for making a shared bowl that incorporates delicious cornbread into the presentation.
When deciding on the best size for your dish, think about how you plan to serve the chili. For individual portions that are meant to be a starter course in a larger meal, standard-sized muffins work great. They hold just enough chili to let each diner enjoy a few spoonfuls, plus the cornbread once they are done. If you're making cornbread bowls and chili as the main course, you might want to go a little bit larger. You can find Dutch ovens in a variety of sizes, including oversized individual portions that you can pop right in the oven. This also makes cleanup a breeze, since they can go from oven to table without dirtying another dish.
Don't overfill
No matter what you use to create your cornbread bowls, adding too much batter will result in a messy result. Since part of the appeal of this method of serving chili is impressive presentation, a messy bowl is the last thing that you want.
Muffin tins, skillets, and Dutch ovens all have different dimensions, but a good rule of thumb is to fill your pan around halfway with your cornbread batter. Use a scooper or measuring cup to get the same amount of batter in each muffin space for the most uniform results.
Expect it to expand as it bakes. This gives the cornbread its signature fluffiness and light, airy texture. If you overfill the bowl, however. it will spill over. This will create a lumpy top and potentially drop onto the bottom of your oven. These small amounts might end up burning, impacting the flavor of the final product and creating more cleanup for you.
If you're using a loaf pan for your cornbread, the shape will be a little bit different, but the same rule applies. Fill the loaf pan around halfway to allow for expansion as the cornbread cooks.
Cheat with boxed mix
Because the flavors of the chili blend so well with the edible bowl, it's harder to tell if the cornbread is homemade or from a box. Using a mix will save a lot of time and still result in a delicious dish. Most box mixes come with all of the dry ingredients that you need to make cornbread. All you need to do is add eggs, milk, and oil. You can stick with a traditional sweet cornbread or go with a flavored variety with extra spices.
If you want to make your mix even better, consider mixing in some add-ins to make it extra fluffy and flavorful. Cheddar cheese, grated or cubed, adds an extra sharpness that pairs well with both cornbread and chili. You can incorporate it directly into the batter before baking and top your final chili bowl with shredded cheese before serving. Boxed mix is an easy base for extra flavor that you can keep in your pantry.
Mix in flavor
You can use boxed cornbread mix as a base and customize with added ingredients. Mix in extras as you prepare the cornbread batter to give your bowl a unique flavor. This is also a great way to create a new type of bowl every time you make this dish.
Buttermilk or sour cream add extra moisture and tang, while chopped bacon gives a boost of flavor to the batter. Jalapeño, either sliced, diced, even pickled, is the perfect way to turn up the heat. A hint of honey or melted butter — which are often used a cornbread toppings — also work just as well when mixed into the batter. Use a light hand, however, so that you don't significantly change the bread's texture. Blueberries, mashed sweet potatoes, and pumpkin puree are all easy add-ins that can also add nutrients to your plate.
Some pair better with certain types of chili as well, such as a sweet bowl with a spicy slow-cooker chili or a spicy bowl with a 3-bean vegetarian chili.
Grease the pan
A great chili cornbread bowl has neat sides that keep the hearty chili contained and prevent leaks. It also looks impressive and only takes a small adjustment to your preparation for perfect results every time. Add a little bit of cooking spray or melted butter to the inside of the pan or pot before putting in your cornbread batter. This will ensure that they don't stick.
You can also use paper or silicone muffin liners instead if you're using a muffin pan. For loaf pans, line the inside with parchment paper, leaving some paper hanging over the sides. When the cornbread is done baking and has cooled, simply lift it out of the loaf pan by pulling on the paper.
If you're using a cast iron skillet, make sure that it is properly seasoned. This prevents sticking and helps the cornbread cook evenly. You can also preheat the skillet on the stove before pouring the batter in to help reduce the likelihood that the cornbread will stick to the sides or bottom. Cast iron is the perfect way to get the crispy edges that make cornbread so delectable, plus you can create and serve your bowl right in the skillet for a rustic look.
Let them cool
Even though you might be smelling the delicious scent of sweet and savory cornbread, letting it cool after it comes out of the oven is key. Resist the urge to grab a piping hot cornbread muffin (unless you want to sample, of course) to make your bowls. Instead, let them cool for a few minutes to ensure that they come out of the pan or pot smoothly.
Pulling them out too early can result in uneven bowls, especially if they have stuck on the sides. Running a knife along the edges while they are still warm, but before you remove them from the tin, tray, or pan, is also a surefire trick to help the muffins or loaves separate cleanly.
If you're serving your cornbread bowls in the dish, this is less of an issue. Simply cut off the top of the bread and hollow out the inside to make room for your chili. It can be easier to handle the bread after they've had a little time to cool, however, so use caution if you're working with food directly from the oven.
Using a serrated bread knife can also be helpful when cutting into hot cornbread. It reduces pulling, which can cause the cornbread to crumble.
Leave a base layer
When you cut out the center of the cornbread to make it into a bowl, be sure to leave a thick enough layer at the bottom. Cutting too much will let the chili leak out of the bowl. Larger muffins and loaves work best for this, so consider getting oversized cornbread, knowing that the end result will actually include much less bread than the full muffin. Not sure what to do with that extra cornbread? Mix it with beans, tomatoes, peppers, and plenty of cheese to create a hearty cornbread salad.
Do the same on the sides, leaving enough of the bread in place to keep the chili inside the bowl. This can be tricky, especially with smaller muffins and loaves for individual bowls of cornbread. If you worry that your bowls will be too flimsy once they are hollowed out, you can serve them in individual pots or with bowls as added supports. If this is your plan, it's best to prepare and cook the bowls in the serving dish, as long as it is oven safe. This way, you don't need to remove it at all and risk the bowl collapsing. It becomes much easier to cut off the top and hollow out the bowl for the chili.
Top with cheese, onions, and sour cream
Don't forget to dress your chili cornbread bowls for the best presentation and taste. Traditional chili toppings work well with the sweet and savory flavor of cornbread as well, so don't worry if a little bit of toppings end up on the bowl. It's all part of what makes edible bowls so tasty and fun. Shredded cheese, onions, and sour cream are all traditional chili toppings, but you can also add some kick with jalapeños or other peppers. Sliced avocado and diced tomatoes add some freshness, while chips give some crunch to each bite. There are plenty of ways to upgrade your chili that help you make it your own.
Many of the same ingredients that are delicious as mix-ins work as toppings as well. You can also put out a DIY bar to let everyone put their own preferred toppings on the chili. Supply the bowls, prepare a few different types of chili, and line up toppings in small self-serve bowls. The result is a custom cornbread bowls for everyone.
Put them under the broiler
This trick requires that you prepare and serve your chili bowls in an oven-safe dish, but it creates a dish that is truly spectacular. Popping the bowls, chili and all, under the broiler with a sprinkling of shredded cheese over the top makes a tasty, cheesy crust on the top. If you're adding other toppings, you can put them on over the cheese after it's done melting. The combination of sweet cornbread, savory chili, gooey cheese, and flavorful toppings will make this a dish you can't wait to enjoy.
It only takes a few seconds, so don't walk away from the oven. The broiler uses high heat directed from the top down to brown and cook food. It won't cook the cornbread from scratch but will heat up the bowl, so be careful when handling the hot dish. Remove the bowls once you see the cheese start to bubble and brown. Leaving it in too long can quickly result in burnt cheese and dried out cornbread. It might also weaken the sides of the bowl, letting chili escape and make a mess in the oven.
Get creative
Cornbread bowls can be used for so much more than chili. Once you master the technique, use your imagination to think of new ways to enjoy cornbread bowls.
Fill them with stew, mac and cheese, or even chicken and rice.