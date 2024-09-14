The Soda Can Hack To Transform Basic Beef Patties Into Edible Bowls

It's hard to beat a juicy, delicious burger. But when you think of a burger, you probably picture a ground beef patty between two fresh buns, complete with toppings of your choice. And while that's the way most do it, there is also a way to get a fun twist on this American classic: turn it into a burger bowl. All you need is a can of soda — or any cylindrical-shaped can, really.

Instagram creator and social media chef Dmitriy Oznobishin has popularized the technique and in the process shown that a bun isn't necessary to build the perfect burger. That lack of buns is an added bonus for anyone who is looking to make a burger but trying to avoid gluten, carbs, or is just out of bread. This method of making burgers has been floating around barbecue circles for years as a creative hack for stuffing cheeseburgers, but in this case, you'll leave the filled center open. All it takes is shaping the beef around the can to form a bowl, then filling it with your favorite toppings. But it's important to note that some recipe testers say it's not as simple as it looks.