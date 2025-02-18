Why Everyone's Talking About Sam's Club Imitation Crab

TikTok is where food fads go to thrive or to die. The app circulated egg flights, fluffy Cokes, and frozen popcorn, and is where we turned to predict 2025's upcoming food trends. Lately, there's been a lot of TikTok talk about Sam's Club's imitation crab. Fans are claiming the store's imitation crab is especially crabby, and they can't stop talking about the shellfish substitute's price tag. Sam's Club is currently selling 16 ounces of the snow leg style gadré surimi at $10.28.

From the buzzy boxed pasta that Costco shoppers couldn't stop talking about, to infamous food court deals, the internet loves a big box store food find. TikTokers have been using the latest trending product to cook up savory seafood boils with corn, tender potatoes, and lemon. You could tuck the imitation crab into sushi, mix it in a fresh salad, or substitute the shrimp and serve with spicy lemon garlic butter.