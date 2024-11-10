What Kind Of Fish Is Surimi?

Surely you've seen surimi before, peeking out of a California roll next to avocado and cucumber or sliced into a poke bowl with rice and edamame. In the States it's most familiarly known as crabstick or imitation crab, and while it's not actually crab, it's most definitely seafood. Surimi is made by combining various types of fish and fish flavorings, binders, preservatives, and food coloring. Wild Alaska Pollock, a fish native to the North Pacific Ocean and Bering Sea, is most commonly used in the mixture.

First made in the 12th century, surimi was created by Japanese chefs as a way to preserve leftover fish by salting and grinding it into a paste. In the late 1960s, chemist Nishitani Yōsuke discovered that adding sucrose or sorbitol to surimi (instead of salt) stabilized the paste, enabling it to be frozen without denaturing the proteins. Otherwise, the fish paste would develop an unappetizing, spongy texture in the freezer.