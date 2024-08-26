This Boxed Pasta Is Costco's Most Popular Item On Social Media
Two things social media users can't get enough of: food and scoring a great deal. When the two collide, Costco finds often become the talk of the town. But which products, exactly, are people chatting about most? That's what coupon aggregation site CouponBirds set out to find out. By reviewing content on various social media sites like Reddit, Facebook, and X, formerly known as Twitter, CouponBirds compiled a comprehensive overview of which Costco products are most talked about in each state.
Turns out that Costco shoppers have been buzzing about a particular boxed pasta that's quickly gaining popularity across the country and sparking lively conversations online. From cheesy comfort food lovers to quick-meal enthusiasts, plenty of shoppers seem to be weighing in on Goodles — specifically the Cheddy Mac White Cheddar Shells — making it the most talked-about item in several states.
Goodles mac and cheese topped the list of Costco products with the most online chatter, taking the top spot in Georgia, Mississippi, New York, and Ohio. This reinvented nostalgic comfort food combines a rich, cheesy flavor with added nutritional benefits like higher protein content. Costco began carrying the brand in 2023, and social media users have been raving about its cheesy taste, higher protein, and affordability. The buzz around Goodles has placed it ahead of other popular items that were also featured in the report.
Other products generating buzz at Costco
While Goodles Cheddy Mac White Cheddar Shells may have nabbed the top spot for state-specific favorites, several other products are also garnering significant buzz across different states. Trident fish sticks, Reese's dipped animal crackers, and General Mills Morning Summit cereal all claimed the top spot in three states apiece. Notably, Kirkland Prosecco, a Kirkland staple that is a big deal, is most popular in Arizona, California, and Illinois. Another alcoholic Kirkland product appears on the list as well — the Kirkland Signature French Vodka, which is one of the best bargain liquors you can get in-store.
Interestingly, despite its cult following, the iconic food court hot dog and soda combo only made the top spot in one state: North Dakota. There doesn't seem to be an obvious trend among the most talked-about products, but what stands out is the dominance of Costco's own brand: 19 of the top 30 most popular products are from Kirkland Signature, including the top product nationwide: Kirkland paper towels. Surprisingly, even with its popularity, the paper towels didn't crack the top five items with the most state mentions. In second place nationally, with over 1,000 mentions in just one week, were Costco's gold bars, which sell out quickly.
Costco's top-selling products
When it comes to sales, Costco's top-selling products highlight what keeps customers coming back. The store's iconic hot dog-and-soda combos and renowned rotisserie chickens top the charts. In 2023, Costco sold nearly 200 million hot-dog-and-soda meals, a notable rise from the previous year. The rotisserie chicken, another customer favorite, saw sales reach 137 million packaged poultry, despite some online comments discussing an apparent decline in flavor. To maintain high quality, Costco actually pulls these rotisserie chickens from the shelves after two hours, ensuring that every bird meets their freshness standards.
However, Costco's CEO has emphasized that the membership is the true cornerstone of their business, providing access to these beloved products. With over 130 million members, the store's reach and influence are substantial. Kirkland Signature products, which contributed $56 billion in revenue in 2023, are a testament to the brand's impact on Costco's offerings. The prominence of Kirkland items in CouponBird's list of buzzy products not only reflects their popularity but also highlights how Costco's house brand continues to capture the interest of food enthusiasts and culinary connoisseurs across the country. And they'll probably keep talking about all their favorite finds online.