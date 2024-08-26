This Boxed Pasta Is Costco's Most Popular Item On Social Media

Two things social media users can't get enough of: food and scoring a great deal. When the two collide, Costco finds often become the talk of the town. But which products, exactly, are people chatting about most? That's what coupon aggregation site CouponBirds set out to find out. By reviewing content on various social media sites like Reddit, Facebook, and X, formerly known as Twitter, CouponBirds compiled a comprehensive overview of which Costco products are most talked about in each state.

Turns out that Costco shoppers have been buzzing about a particular boxed pasta that's quickly gaining popularity across the country and sparking lively conversations online. From cheesy comfort food lovers to quick-meal enthusiasts, plenty of shoppers seem to be weighing in on Goodles — specifically the Cheddy Mac White Cheddar Shells — making it the most talked-about item in several states.

Goodles mac and cheese topped the list of Costco products with the most online chatter, taking the top spot in Georgia, Mississippi, New York, and Ohio. This reinvented nostalgic comfort food combines a rich, cheesy flavor with added nutritional benefits like higher protein content. Costco began carrying the brand in 2023, and social media users have been raving about its cheesy taste, higher protein, and affordability. The buzz around Goodles has placed it ahead of other popular items that were also featured in the report.

