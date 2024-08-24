TikTok's Egg Flights Are Here To Help You Empty Your Fridge

If you've spent any amount of time on the foodie side of the internet lately, you'll likely have come across the term "egg flight." No, the TikTok trend doesn't involve savory airplane appetizers, but it's rather a clever way to switch up your classic boiled egg and pack lots of flavor into a single handheld bite. Much like the beer flight (a varied sampling of beers in small portions) that swoops in on a wooden platter at your favorite local brewery, egg flights are an opportunity to try out countless flavor profiles in small portions. Recipe developer and content creator Alice Choi popularized the trend, which involves decorating boiled eggs in an assortment of toppings for an innovative hors d'oeuvre. If you find yourself scouring the snack table for creamy deviled eggs at every party, this take on the humble egg is for you.

Egg flights are the opportune meal for making use of leftovers. The bite-sized creations begin with a simple boiled egg as a base for assorted vegetables, meats, cheeses, and condiments you already have in your fridge.