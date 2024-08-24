TikTok's Egg Flights Are Here To Help You Empty Your Fridge
If you've spent any amount of time on the foodie side of the internet lately, you'll likely have come across the term "egg flight." No, the TikTok trend doesn't involve savory airplane appetizers, but it's rather a clever way to switch up your classic boiled egg and pack lots of flavor into a single handheld bite. Much like the beer flight (a varied sampling of beers in small portions) that swoops in on a wooden platter at your favorite local brewery, egg flights are an opportunity to try out countless flavor profiles in small portions. Recipe developer and content creator Alice Choi popularized the trend, which involves decorating boiled eggs in an assortment of toppings for an innovative hors d'oeuvre. If you find yourself scouring the snack table for creamy deviled eggs at every party, this take on the humble egg is for you.
Egg flights are the opportune meal for making use of leftovers. The bite-sized creations begin with a simple boiled egg as a base for assorted vegetables, meats, cheeses, and condiments you already have in your fridge.
Eggs-ercize your creativity
Egg flights provide a rich array of flavor in just a single bite. As Alice Choi demonstrates — heaping each sliced egg with a different assortment of accoutrements — egg flights provide an opportunity to experiment with flavor and clear out crowded cabinets by incorporating ingredients you already have on hand.
The content creator starts by adorning most of her egg flight creations with a dollop of Kewpie mayonnaise (a chef favorite), which gives them a simple deviled egg taste without the work of mixing the mayo with the yolk. Then, she goes on to add other condiments and preserves like mustard, pickles, chili crisp, jalapeños, pickled onions, and crumbled cheese.
The end result is a tasting board delivering a variety of rich flavors. For Choi and other creators, many egg flight flavor combinations are inspired by other dishes. Choi demonstrates how to build a Cobb salad egg, complete with sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Creator Natalie Nuernberger's take on the trend includes a cheeseburger egg with a hamburger patty, mustard, ketchup, cheese, and pickles.
Make the most of leftovers
A common thread in many egg flight creations is the incorporation of leftovers. Try the egg flight trend and get inspired to give your own leftovers new life. Egg flights aren't about cooking up something new and elaborate from scratch. The adorably tiny dish uses what's already available to you: yesterday's buffalo chicken dip, the last quarter cup of shredded cheddar cheese, that spinach you've been neglecting. If you run out of an ingredient before you've decked out all your eggs, simply skip it and try something new atop the next few. An egg flight should ultimately present an array of flavors. The charm of an egg flight lies in the variety, making them the perfect amuse bouche. Next time you're bored, line up a bunch of boiled eggs on a wooden board, empty your fridge, and call up all your closest friends to sample a unique egg flight.