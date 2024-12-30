11 Food Trends We're Predicting Now For 2025

As we look ahead to 2025, it seems like our society oscillates between wishing to live in the picturesque past or the glorious future. There's plenty of food trends we can feel both excited and nervous about in 2025, but one thing is for sure: in the year ahead, the food landscape is set to evolve in exciting ways. From innovative dining experiences to nostalgic comebacks, we are all in for some interesting changes.

We've scoured the internet, analyzed current trends, industry reports, and consumer behavior reports to predict 11 food trends that could shape our eating habits in the coming year. Some of these are brand new and up-and-coming fads, while others have started appearing in the last year and are expected to kick into overdrive in 2025. Our food trend predictions range from tech-enhanced dining to cozy foods, feral gardening, and the resurgence of classic beverages. We'll explore how sustainability and health consciousness are influencing our food choices, as well as the growing interest in diverse global flavors.

Be warned: you may have some strong opinions about our choices, and that's perfectly okay. We'd love to know what you think about genetically engineered potatoes, or how excited you are about chili and chamoy-flavored desserts. This list offers an educated glimpse into what might be on our plates and in our glasses by 2025, so check out these food trends and see what the future of eating might hold.