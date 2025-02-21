The 6 Best Items From Costco To Cook In The Air Fryer

With convenient frozen foods that you can buy in bulk, Costco is a paradise for those who need to feed a large family, shoppers who want to stock up on staples and basics, or those who just want to keep plenty of quick dishes on hand. With a popular store brand, Kirkland Signature, that has high-quality items for a budget price, it's hard to beat the utility of Costco favorites. The deli section and freezer cases are full of convenient snacks and entrees, but a few stand out as top choices to stick in the air fryer.

Air fryers use hot air to get the exterior of your food super crispy while heating the inside. They cook faster than most standard ovens, which is why they work so well if you want a convenient snack or meal without sacrificing quality. Because they use air instead of oil, they are easier to cleanup and add fewer calories to your food compared to deep frying. There are plenty of air fryer options that vary based on price, quantity, and extra features.

Whether you're cooking for a crowd or want to enjoy a snack yourself, these are the top picks from the warehouse store to use with your air fryer.