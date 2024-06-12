The Best Frozen Costco Chicken For Easy Meal Prep
When you think of deals on chicken, Costco's $4.99 rotisserie chicken might come to mind. Sure, it's fresh and delicious, but if you're looking for chicken from Costco that lasts longer, turn to the frozen food aisle instead. Frozen pre-cooked chicken bites are super convenient for quick meals, saving you the hassle of cooking and/or breading the chicken for your dish. For the best-tasting, most economical frozen chicken from Costco, choose the Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks.
These tasty chicken bites are the cheaper, Kirkland version of Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks, which are also sold at Costco and have been compared to Chick-Fil-A's nuggets. Since Costco's chicken tastes like Just Bare's chicken, customers can save money without compromising on quality by buying the Kirkland brand. Many Redditors even prefer the Kirkland version, although opinions are generally split over which is better. As someone who has tried both, I'd say the taste is so similar you might as well save a few bucks and buy the Kirkland brand.
Available in a 64-ounce bag, Kirkland's frozen chicken bites will last you for multiple meals and are a great choice for a large family. The chicken is fully cooked, contains no added hormones or steroids, and is produced from chicken raised without antibiotics. Cooking it in the air fryer is the perfect way to crisp it up and eat it as is, but there are other ways to incorporate it in your meals.
How to use chicken chunks in your meals
Pre-cooked frozen chicken bites are perfect for making effortless snacks and meals. Kirkland's chicken breast chunks work well in a variety of dishes since they are lightly breaded and made with quality white meat chicken without the gristle you might get from other frozen chicken nuggets. While frozen chicken chunks won't necessarily work in every chicken dish — like this tasty honey soy marinated baked chicken thighs recipe — they are great for quick, family-friendly meals that don't require a lot of planning or meal prep.
For instance, frozen chicken bites are perfect for stir fries. Simply cook the chicken in the oven or air fryer (if you like it extra crispy) and toss them in teriyaki or your favorite stir fry sauce. Add in some rice and sautéed veggies and enjoy. They also work well cut up in garden salads or sandwich wraps for a lighter meal. Toss some Kirkland pre-cooked chicken chunks in your pasta or in a quesadilla for a quick way to add protein to your dish. You can even cut some up for a yummy barbecue chicken pizza — or chicken alfredo pizza!
Frozen chicken bites aren't the only frozen foods you can use to make meal prep a breeze. If you love Kirkland frozen chicken bites, make sure to check out the other frozen Costco foods you should always buy, like frozen meatballs.