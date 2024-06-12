The Best Frozen Costco Chicken For Easy Meal Prep

When you think of deals on chicken, Costco's $4.99 rotisserie chicken might come to mind. Sure, it's fresh and delicious, but if you're looking for chicken from Costco that lasts longer, turn to the frozen food aisle instead. Frozen pre-cooked chicken bites are super convenient for quick meals, saving you the hassle of cooking and/or breading the chicken for your dish. For the best-tasting, most economical frozen chicken from Costco, choose the Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks.

These tasty chicken bites are the cheaper, Kirkland version of Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks, which are also sold at Costco and have been compared to Chick-Fil-A's nuggets. Since Costco's chicken tastes like Just Bare's chicken, customers can save money without compromising on quality by buying the Kirkland brand. Many Redditors even prefer the Kirkland version, although opinions are generally split over which is better. As someone who has tried both, I'd say the taste is so similar you might as well save a few bucks and buy the Kirkland brand.

Available in a 64-ounce bag, Kirkland's frozen chicken bites will last you for multiple meals and are a great choice for a large family. The chicken is fully cooked, contains no added hormones or steroids, and is produced from chicken raised without antibiotics. Cooking it in the air fryer is the perfect way to crisp it up and eat it as is, but there are other ways to incorporate it in your meals.

