Skip The Mayo. Dress Your Coleslaw In Alabama White BBQ Sauce Instead

Coleslaw is a classic side dish at barbecues, adding a light, tangy crunch on a burger or next to a heaping plate of your favorite pulled pork recipe. While coleslaw is traditionally made with mayonnaise, it's a versatile dish, and there are various condiments that you can use instead of mayo — including honey mustard — to add new dimensions of flavor. You can even swap mayo with tahini for delicious vegan coleslaw!

Another tasty option for replacing mayo in coleslaw is Alabama white BBQ sauce — a tangy, creamy staple of Southern barbecue that can double as a flavorful coleslaw dressing, especially since mayo is its main ingredient. A traditional coleslaw recipe usually includes shredded cabbage and carrots mixed with a dressing made of mayo, vinegar, sugar, and seasonings, creating a sweet and tangy flavor. By substituting that dressing with Alabama white BBQ sauce, you get the same creamy texture, but with an added kick that makes the coleslaw more complex and flavorful. It's like an easy, Southern-inspired, premade coleslaw dressing!

Typically prepared with mayonnaise, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, lemon juice, and optional horseradish, this sauce adds depth to coleslaw, turning it into a zingy, almost spicy, standout side dish. Just mix the sauce with shredded cabbage and carrots, and you have a quick, flavorful coleslaw that pairs perfectly with your barbecue main courses — even if they're slathered in a sweet barbecue sauce of their own.

