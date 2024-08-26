Skip The Mayo. Dress Your Coleslaw In Alabama White BBQ Sauce Instead
Coleslaw is a classic side dish at barbecues, adding a light, tangy crunch on a burger or next to a heaping plate of your favorite pulled pork recipe. While coleslaw is traditionally made with mayonnaise, it's a versatile dish, and there are various condiments that you can use instead of mayo — including honey mustard — to add new dimensions of flavor. You can even swap mayo with tahini for delicious vegan coleslaw!
Another tasty option for replacing mayo in coleslaw is Alabama white BBQ sauce — a tangy, creamy staple of Southern barbecue that can double as a flavorful coleslaw dressing, especially since mayo is its main ingredient. A traditional coleslaw recipe usually includes shredded cabbage and carrots mixed with a dressing made of mayo, vinegar, sugar, and seasonings, creating a sweet and tangy flavor. By substituting that dressing with Alabama white BBQ sauce, you get the same creamy texture, but with an added kick that makes the coleslaw more complex and flavorful. It's like an easy, Southern-inspired, premade coleslaw dressing!
Typically prepared with mayonnaise, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, lemon juice, and optional horseradish, this sauce adds depth to coleslaw, turning it into a zingy, almost spicy, standout side dish. Just mix the sauce with shredded cabbage and carrots, and you have a quick, flavorful coleslaw that pairs perfectly with your barbecue main courses — even if they're slathered in a sweet barbecue sauce of their own.
Alabama white BBQ sauce is different from traditional barbecue sauce
Did you know that barbecue sauce ingredients can vary depending on where you live? Regional barbecue sauce styles vary across the U.S., and Alabama white sauce stands apart from traditional tomato-based BBQ sauces in both flavor and texture, making it a unique choice for coleslaw. Classic barbecue sauces — like those from Kansas City and Nashville — are frequently sweet and smoky, and often made with tomatoes, molasses, and various spices. Some other Southern sauces, such as what you'll find in the Carolinas, have a more vinegary tang.
Alabama white BBQ sauce is savory and tangy, thanks to its mayonnaise base and the inclusion of ingredients like vinegar and lemon juice. It also has a more dressing-like runny quality, rather than a thicker texture typical of many barbecue sauces. This difference makes it a perfect coleslaw dressing, especially if you're looking to add a bit more zing to your dish.
The sharpness of Alabama white BBQ sauce enhances the natural sweetness of cabbage and carrots, while its creaminess ensures that the coleslaw remains rich and satisfying. For those who enjoy experimenting with flavors, Alabama white sauce can also be combined with other ingredients — such as honey mustard — to add a touch of sweetness to the tang.
Swap out and add ingredients to your coleslaw to create a fun twist
Making this type of coleslaw can be as easy as purchasing a bag of slaw mix from the vegetable aisle and pouring in some Alabama white BBQ sauce, or you can add other ingredients to jazz up this classic dish. Think of your coleslaw as a blank canvas — it's easily customizable to suit your taste preferences or complement the rest of your meal. For added texture and flavor, consider mixing in ingredients like diced apples or dried cranberries, which provide a sweet contrast. Toasted or candied nuts, like pecans or almonds, can provide even more crunch and texture. Up the heat with julienned jalapeños or sriracha, or add some extra nutrients with shaved Brussels sprouts or broccoli.
For a more herbaceous flavor, toss in some fresh herbs like cilantro or dill, which will brighten up the whole dish. You can also experiment with different types of cabbage — such as red cabbage or napa cabbage — to add color and variety to your coleslaw. Heck, try throwing in some sweet corn, if you like!