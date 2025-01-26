Ketchup Is The Unexpected Condiment For A Mayo-Free Coleslaw

Ketchup is a condiment with some serious superfans. Maybe its fans use it for burgers and hot dogs, drizzled heavily over crispy fries, or even smeared on scrambled eggs. But when you consider the actual composition of ketchup, it makes sense that it has the potential to be a useful ingredient, not just a topping. And if you need proof, try swapping ketchup for mayonnaise in your next coleslaw recipe, and prepare for a super exciting new finished product.

The list of elements that comprise ketchup includes tomato concentrate, distilled vinegar, corn syrup or sugar, spices like onion powder, and salt. This means that despite how simple it may seem, ketchup's deliciousness comes from a complex balance of flavors: Sweetness, tang, and umami — all qualities that just so happen to be delicious in a coleslaw. Additionally, the thick, viscous body of ketchup can mimic that custardy quality of mayo in a classic slaw.

While mayonnaise has a slight eggy taste and is fairly mild, ketchup contributes a depth of flavor that this other condiment can't quite achieve. And beyond that, it turns your slaw a delightful shade of red that will make it pop on your barbecue buffet table, bring visual flair to an easy slow cooker pulled pork sandwich (and also transforms the dish into a vegan-friendly option).