Ketchup Is The Unexpected Condiment For A Mayo-Free Coleslaw
Ketchup is a condiment with some serious superfans. Maybe its fans use it for burgers and hot dogs, drizzled heavily over crispy fries, or even smeared on scrambled eggs. But when you consider the actual composition of ketchup, it makes sense that it has the potential to be a useful ingredient, not just a topping. And if you need proof, try swapping ketchup for mayonnaise in your next coleslaw recipe, and prepare for a super exciting new finished product.
The list of elements that comprise ketchup includes tomato concentrate, distilled vinegar, corn syrup or sugar, spices like onion powder, and salt. This means that despite how simple it may seem, ketchup's deliciousness comes from a complex balance of flavors: Sweetness, tang, and umami — all qualities that just so happen to be delicious in a coleslaw. Additionally, the thick, viscous body of ketchup can mimic that custardy quality of mayo in a classic slaw.
While mayonnaise has a slight eggy taste and is fairly mild, ketchup contributes a depth of flavor that this other condiment can't quite achieve. And beyond that, it turns your slaw a delightful shade of red that will make it pop on your barbecue buffet table, bring visual flair to an easy slow cooker pulled pork sandwich (and also transforms the dish into a vegan-friendly option).
Ketchup-based slaws in practice
This exchange may seem like a novel idea, and you might not consider ketchup to be a regional ingredient, but this coleslaw swap actually has some southern history. It's a preparation with ties to Kentucky and the Carolinas and is particularly famous in Lexington, North Carolina, where it gets an added boost from a little spicy hot sauce. (It also turns out that this isn't the only southern recipe that calls for replacing mayo — you can dress up your coleslaw in Alabama white BBQ sauce instead, too.)
No matter where you're coming from though, putting ketchup to use in your coleslaw is super simple. For about 1 head of cabbage, you can mix ½ cup of this familiar condiment into the dressing, along with some cider vinegar, sugar, and black pepper, or red pepper flakes (optional for even more kick). You can still customize your slaw, opt for red cabbage over green, exchange cider vinegar for another favorite like rice wine or balsamic, experiment with various seasonings (play to ketchup's strengths with spices like cumin or cinnamon), and serve with fresh herbs. But regardless of whether you choose to keep it simple or get super creative, of all the easy ways to elevate your coleslaw, swapping in this common, beloved ingredient just may totally transform your slaw standards.