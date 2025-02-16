How To Make A Ginger Ale Substitute When You're In A Pinch

Ginger ale has taken a long, winding, and surprisingly historic journey to become one of the premier soft drinks in North America. What started off as a simple soda –- in fact, it was America's first soda –- eventually became the satisfying drink that somehow seems to taste exceptional during air travel. There's no doubt that ginger ale has become something of a staple. There are many brands of ginger ale that populate store shelves around the country, with some definitely tasting better than others. But once those shop doors close, and you're left at home with nary a can of ginger ale to be found, what do you do? Luckily, there's a super simple way to make your own ginger ale that actually uses real ginger.

It's a common trick at some bars to make "ginger ale" using only cola, lemon-lime soda, and some sour mix, but another, more authentic way to whip up your own ginger ale is by combining soda water with a fast and simple homemade ginger syrup. Start by heating water and sugar, then steep some ginger pieces in it for about 15 minutes. Once you've let it cool and strained the bits of ginger out, voila! You have syrup that you can use to make your very own ginger ale. You can even add some lemon juice for extra zing. And based on the relative absence of real ginger in many store-bought brands, you could argue this is a real improvement.