Why Is Ginger Beer Spicier Than Ginger Ale?

The spicy, effervescent drinks known as ginger ale and ginger beer both reap a similar taste. So how are they different? For starters, ginger ale is one of America's oldest sodas and often lends a light, bubbly flavor with subtle notes of lemon and spice. Usually made up simply of ingredients like carbonated water and a sweet, spicy syrup, it's an easy sipper perfect to cool down with on a hot summer day. Alternatively, ginger beer is a more intensely flavorful drink featuring heavy notes of ginger. (And despite its name, there is rarely alcohol inside.)

Once made using fermentation, and now a combination of boiled water and concentrated ginger, the bold taste of ginger beer makes it an excellent complement to stringent spirits like vodka in cocktails such as a Moscow Mule. Ginger beer often has more real ginger root in it than ginger ale, while ginger ale often does not contain real ginger at all, but sugar and artificial flavorings. You can always make either drink at home and decide what you want in them for yourself, but generally speaking, ginger beer is spicier than the sweet and delicate flavors or ginger ale. This is because it's made with bolder ingredients like real ginger, which means it can stand on its own against other equally bold elixirs, opposed to a soft ginger ale.