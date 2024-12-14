Why Is Ginger Beer Spicier Than Ginger Ale?
The spicy, effervescent drinks known as ginger ale and ginger beer both reap a similar taste. So how are they different? For starters, ginger ale is one of America's oldest sodas and often lends a light, bubbly flavor with subtle notes of lemon and spice. Usually made up simply of ingredients like carbonated water and a sweet, spicy syrup, it's an easy sipper perfect to cool down with on a hot summer day. Alternatively, ginger beer is a more intensely flavorful drink featuring heavy notes of ginger. (And despite its name, there is rarely alcohol inside.)
Once made using fermentation, and now a combination of boiled water and concentrated ginger, the bold taste of ginger beer makes it an excellent complement to stringent spirits like vodka in cocktails such as a Moscow Mule. Ginger beer often has more real ginger root in it than ginger ale, while ginger ale often does not contain real ginger at all, but sugar and artificial flavorings. You can always make either drink at home and decide what you want in them for yourself, but generally speaking, ginger beer is spicier than the sweet and delicate flavors or ginger ale. This is because it's made with bolder ingredients like real ginger, which means it can stand on its own against other equally bold elixirs, opposed to a soft ginger ale.
To ginger ale or to ginger beer?
Because ginger ale is usually marketed as a soda, it often comes with more syrupy, artificial additions, while ginger beer is usually made with real ginger and spice. This is also why, contrary to popular belief, many people recommend ginger beer to soothe an upset stomach instead of ginger ale, as its authentic ingredients could have a more soothing effect. Still, every brand of ginger ale and ginger beer is different, so always read the labels upon purchase to determine whether or not it's the real deal.
Because of the stronger taste of ginger beer, it's usually the best option to mix into strong cocktails, while ginger ale is something great to have on hand when you want a refreshing pick-me-up. Still, if you're in the market for a more subtle mixer to help a spirit shine, ginger ale could be the perfect choice.
What you choose to do with your beer or ale is completely up to you. Both offer a satisfying mix of sweet and spicy flavors, so it's impossible to go wrong.