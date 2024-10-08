Why One Soda In Particular Tastes So Good When Flying

While we might spend way too long pondering a restaurant menu on the ground, in the air, we always know exactly what to order when that glorious beverage cart inches toward us: a crisp, bubbly ginger ale. Ever noticed how ginger ale is your favorite soda when you're 35,000 feet in the air, even though you probably rarely drink it living normal life down below (except, maybe as a tequila mixer)? You're not alone! There's good reason why this bubbly soda is the go-to choice for so many travelers. It's not just because it sounds fancy or because of its supposed stomach-soothing powers.

While we're jetting off at high altitudes, our taste buds and sense of smell go on a mini-vacation of their own, losing sensitivity to sweet and salty flavors by up to 30%. However, ginger ale's sharp, spicy notes cut through the dulling effects of cabin pressure, making it a more flavorful choice than other sodas. The dry cabin air, with humidity as low as 10-20%, also contributes to dehydration, which can leave you craving something hydrating and sweet. Ginger ale's carbonation helps awaken our taste buds, making it feel crisp and refreshing when other beverages may seem flat. In this environment, the mild sweetness of ginger ale is just enough to satisfy our sugar cravings.

While the change in environment can physically make us crave ginger ale, our preference for the pop on a plane could also be attributed to more of an emotional craving.