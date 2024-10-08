Why One Soda In Particular Tastes So Good When Flying
While we might spend way too long pondering a restaurant menu on the ground, in the air, we always know exactly what to order when that glorious beverage cart inches toward us: a crisp, bubbly ginger ale. Ever noticed how ginger ale is your favorite soda when you're 35,000 feet in the air, even though you probably rarely drink it living normal life down below (except, maybe as a tequila mixer)? You're not alone! There's good reason why this bubbly soda is the go-to choice for so many travelers. It's not just because it sounds fancy or because of its supposed stomach-soothing powers.
While we're jetting off at high altitudes, our taste buds and sense of smell go on a mini-vacation of their own, losing sensitivity to sweet and salty flavors by up to 30%. However, ginger ale's sharp, spicy notes cut through the dulling effects of cabin pressure, making it a more flavorful choice than other sodas. The dry cabin air, with humidity as low as 10-20%, also contributes to dehydration, which can leave you craving something hydrating and sweet. Ginger ale's carbonation helps awaken our taste buds, making it feel crisp and refreshing when other beverages may seem flat. In this environment, the mild sweetness of ginger ale is just enough to satisfy our sugar cravings.
While the change in environment can physically make us crave ginger ale, our preference for the pop on a plane could also be attributed to more of an emotional craving.
The taste of ginger ale is amplified by nostalgia on airplanes
Think about something seasonal like pumpkin spice. You love the way it tastes, but you're really only going out of your way to bake a loaf of pumpkin bread when the leaves are changing — it's a circumstantial craving. Craving ginger ale or other airplane food (which boasts a fascinating history) specifically while flying is sort of the same thing. Air travel is often seen as a special occasion, so people may break from their usual routine, swapping out their go-to sodas like Diet Coke or Dr. Pepper for ginger ale. It's a small, refreshing change that feels like a treat, marking the journey as something out of the ordinary. This simple ritual adds a touch of novelty to the flying experience.
Similarly, many people drink ginger ale on planes out of nostalgia — it's what they've always done, so why change now? And, for some, ginger ale became the default drink after hearing it could soothe nervous stomachs — a notion rooted in the medicinal properties of ginger. However, most popular ginger ales contain very little real ginger, meaning any stomach-calming effects are likely a placebo. But in the stressful environment of flying, even a placebo can bring real comfort.
Whatever the reason, the association between ginger ale and air travel has solidified over the years, making it a comfort drink of choice in the skies — even if its stomach-soothing powers are more psychological than medicinal.