The Divisive Ice Cream You Can Taste In The Garlic Capital Of The World

Ice cream's plain creamy base supports a lot of wild flavors — soy sauce, salty licorice, goat cheese, sweet potato, and garlic. Yes, garlic. If you didn't think this allium had a place in the dessert world, a city in central California wants to prove you wrong. Gilroy's claim to fame is being the Garlic Capital of the World and every year, the city hosts a festival where you can sample garlic-flavored fries, kettle corn, waffles, cake, BBQ, and, of course, ice cream.

When cooking with garlic, the ingredient works well in creamy dishes like pasta sauce and aioli, for example, which is why it can function as an ice cream flavor. The cream helps balance the sharpness of the garlic, as does the sweetness of the dessert's sugar. The garlic ice cream from Gilroy does include vanilla to help balance out the star ingredient's savory notes. At first glance, it looks like your standard scoop of vanilla, too. However, upon closer inspection, there are small pieces of garlic infused throughout. The initial flavor profile is sweet, creamy vanilla, but then the garlic flavor starts to hit the back of your throat with savory undertones.

This ice cream flavor is only for true garlic lovers. For those who can't get enough of it, move on from vanilla and try the more adventurous garlicky flavors of roasted almond, chocolate, vanilla, pistachio, or pecan praline. Outside of the annual Garlic Festival, garlic ice cream can be found in several ice cream shops in the city of Gilroy.