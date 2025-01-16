The Sweet Flavor You've Never Thought To Pair With Lobster

The next time you get bibbed up, cracker in hand, ready to dive into a butterflied lobster tail, try to resist dunking the meat into clarified butter straight away. Consider, instead, of pairing your crustacean with a more aromatic accompaniment. Lobster is far and away one of the least fishy-flavored crustaceans, possessing instead a slightly briny and surprisingly sweet taste, making it suitable for pairing with flavors both savory and sweet. While you might expect to see this signature shellfish served with a tomato-based cocktail sauce, tangy Vietnamese nước chấm, or even passion fruit butter, vanilla might be one flavor pairing you didn't anticipate.

In Comoros, an Indian Ocean archipelago off of the east coast of Africa, their national (and most famous) dish is langouste à la vanille or lobster in a vanilla sauce. After the African lobsters (also known as rock lobsters) are roasted, the meat is served over wilted spinach in a French beurre blanc infused with a split vanilla bean pod. The vanilla seeds impart rich floral notes to the buttery, white wine sauce, and complements the slightly sweet lobster. Though it's paired with lobster in Comoros, the sauce would be equally delicious with seared scallops, shrimp, or even salmon.