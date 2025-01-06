The Perfect Canned Protein For A Quick Gourmet Meal You're Overlooking

Once you open a can of duck confit, using the meat is pretty straightforward. Packed in its own fat, it's pre-cooked and ready to serve with a bit of prep. Heat the meat in the oven (there may be four to six legs to a can), then place it over a frisée salad or alongside mashed potatoes. You can also shred or dice the meat, incorporating it into stews, salads, and more.

Once the shredded meat is ready, it makes for an easy gourmet upgrade to all kinds of dishes. Spread shredded confit out on a baking sheet and crisp it in the oven before adding it to salads, beans, or as a pizza topping. Change up your birria or machaca recipe by swapping out beef for duck and use it in tacos and enchiladas. Duck in a bánh mi-style sandwich adds an intense flavor note that is sometimes missing with chicken or pork. Or slow cook diced duck in a stew with shredded cabbage, broth, and white wine to make a simplified Garbure stew. Anything you can do with diced or shredded beef, pork, or chicken you can do with canned duck.

Be sure and save the fat in which the duck confit was packed. Duck fat is an indulgent and easy way to improve many foods, making for decadent fried potatoes, roasted vegetables, or old-fashioned pan-popped popcorn. If the fat that comes with the duck isn't enough, you can buy a whole can of Straight From France all-natural duck fat and go wild.