With the abundance of plant-based milks lining grocery store shelves, choosing the right kind for your morning cup of joe — whether you follow a plant-based lifestyle or have dairy sensitivities — can be overwhelming. One of the key issues with using plant milk in your coffee is the curdling effect when the milk makes contact with hot coffee. The reason behind this phenomenon is the heat and acidity of the coffee that denatures the proteins in plant-based milks. Animal-derived dairy, like cow's milk, on the other hand, has phosphates that act as a buffer to the acidity of the coffee, thereby preventing the curdling effect.

However, there are tips to have an enjoyable, dairy-free cup of America's favorite beverage without the unappealing curdling of plant milks. Consider opting for darker roasts, which are typically less acidic than light roasts, and avoid making your coffee too strong as it concentrates the acidity, increasing the chances of a curdled mess. You can also try barista versions of plant milks, which usually contain stabilizers designed to prevent milk from splitting in your coffee. Allowing your coffee to cool down a little, and gently warming your plant milk before combining, is another trick to avoid crying over spilt (or split) milk. If you want to make your own curdle-resistant plant milk, you can blend oats and soaked sunflower seeds with water, then strain the mixture. The combination of oats and seeds creates a more stable emulsion that holds up better alongside hot, acidic coffee.