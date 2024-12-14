Oat Vs Almond Milk: Which Is Better For Creamy Lattes?

Nothing beats a frothy, creamy latte. The hot, bitter espresso combined with the foamy milk creates a smooth beverage to help start your morning right. Not to be confused with a macchiato or a bold cappuccino, a latte starts with a shot of freshly pulled espresso that is topped with steamed milk. This drink is typically made with whole cow's milk, known for its rich creaminess and, when steamed properly, its ability to transform into microfoam — the velvety, bubbly steamed milk with which latte art is created.

But with the rise of plant-based milk substitutes, other options have become strong contenders when making a latte — oat milk and almond milk being among the most popular. Both are ubiquitous in coffee shops and home kitchens around the country. For that reason, we have to ask: Which of these milk alternatives is better for replacing whole milk when crafting this classic coffee drink? I consulted baristas at Found Coffee in Los Angeles (which uses exclusively Califia Farms Barista Blend for both oat and almond milk) for firsthand look at how oat milk and almond milk lattes are made and to taste both options for myself.