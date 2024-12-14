Oat Vs Almond Milk: Which Is Better For Creamy Lattes?
Nothing beats a frothy, creamy latte. The hot, bitter espresso combined with the foamy milk creates a smooth beverage to help start your morning right. Not to be confused with a macchiato or a bold cappuccino, a latte starts with a shot of freshly pulled espresso that is topped with steamed milk. This drink is typically made with whole cow's milk, known for its rich creaminess and, when steamed properly, its ability to transform into microfoam — the velvety, bubbly steamed milk with which latte art is created.
But with the rise of plant-based milk substitutes, other options have become strong contenders when making a latte — oat milk and almond milk being among the most popular. Both are ubiquitous in coffee shops and home kitchens around the country. For that reason, we have to ask: Which of these milk alternatives is better for replacing whole milk when crafting this classic coffee drink? I consulted baristas at Found Coffee in Los Angeles (which uses exclusively Califia Farms Barista Blend for both oat and almond milk) for firsthand look at how oat milk and almond milk lattes are made and to taste both options for myself.
What is oat milk?
Oat milk is an emulsion of ground oats and water, sometimes with other ingredients added for flavor or texture. Oats are a grain and as such have starchy compounds that thicken when agitated with water. This starch helps contributes to the creaminess that is characteristic of many commercially available oat milks. These days, many brands offer "barista blend" versions of oat milk that are designed to froth as well as the dairy-filled kind.
Some people prefer oat milk based on taste, though it's a popular choice for those who cannot ingest nuts or dairy due to allergies or intolerances. Since oats themselves do not have any fat, many oat milks have some kind of fat added to help replicate the texture and mouthfeel of cow's milk. It also has a subtle sweetness due to the natural sugars released during the process of breaking down the oats.
What is almond milk?
Like oat milk, almond milk is an emulsion of its namesake — almonds — and water. Raw almonds are soaked and then blended to a fine meal with water until the fats and sugars are released; the mixture is then thoroughly strained so only a creamy, milky liquid remains. Almond milk is a popular choice for lattes because it offers a unique blend of qualities that work well with espresso, including its naturally nutty notes.
Unlike oats, almonds contain a lot of fat. This gives almond milk a richness that oat milk lacks. That being said, almond milk tends to be less reliable when it comes to steaming and frothing. Its lower protein content compared to oat milk can make it more difficult to achieve a stable microfoam, which is essential for creating smooth lattes and intricate latte art.
Oat milk lattes are creamy and beautiful
Oat milk has quickly become a favorite choice for latte enthusiasts, and it's easy to see why. Its foaming capabilities make it a dream for baristas and coffee lovers alike. The baristas I spoke with at Found Coffee both agreed that oat milk is more similar to whole cow's milk than almond and thus easier to work with. Its foam is much more stable and better for making latte art, and the proof was in the cup — after waiting five minutes, the foam on the drink they poured for me held its shape remarkably well.
Flavor-wise, the oat milk's slightly sweet yet neutral profile paired wonderfully with the espresso, enhancing its notes without overpowering them. Its faintly creamy texture creates a lovely mouthfeel that reminds me of a typical dairy-filled latte. In fact, the oat milk latte is a remarkable dupe for a whole milk latte in just about every aspect.
Almond milk lattes are rich and full-bodied
With almond milk lattes, flavor is the name of the game. The baristas at Found Coffee explained to me that they're slightly more finicky to craft, as they require precise steaming to avoid curdling and achieve a silky foam. It was clear as soon as the drink was poured that the almond milk would not hold its foam for very long. I could see that the bubbles in the foam were larger and noticed them popping rapidly as the drink sat.
When it came to taste, the almond milk was teeming with its signature delicate nuttiness, which added a rich sophistication to the drink. Its texture also seemed creamier than oat milk once it was steamed, somewhat reminiscent of whole milk but with a distinct almond essence. The almond milk latte was truly delightful to drink down to the last sip.
The verdict
Determining a victor was tricky. The oat milk latte certainly held up better over time, as the latte art maintained its shape well after pouring. That's a big bonus for anyone who prioritizes presentation in their coffee order — it's fair to say oat milk is the champion of consistency. The flavor was there, too, and was predictably complementary of the espresso rather than adding too much of its own.
That said, the almond milk latte was better to drink. It felt more indulgent — almost dessert-like. The inherent nuttiness helped the drink reach a level of complexity that the oat milk latte just couldn't match in terms of taste. Perhaps most importantly, it was richer and had a much creamier mouthfeel, something this latte drinker absolutely loves. Any of those factors alone could have made the almond milk latte a winner, but all of them combined make it a clear one.
Ultimately, the milk alternative you select for your latte comes down to personal preference. If you're seeking reliability, smooth balance, and perhaps a more artistic-looking drink, oat milk is your choice. But if creaminess, boldness, and depth of flavor are your priorities, almond milk will deliver.