What Brand Of Oat Milk Does Starbucks Use?
Starbucks has something for everyone. The chain is known for its various espresso, coffee, and tea drinks, with each of these drinks having an almost endless amount of customizations, from syrups and rich cold foams to milks and milk alternatives. In recent years, one milk alternative in particular has been gaining steam (and froth). Oat milk, a creamy drink made using oats, has become a popular milk substitute, especially among coffee lovers. Its creaminess, sweetness, and similarity to cow's milk makes it a great addition to brewed beverages. And in 2021, oat milk hit the big time, with Starbucks adding oat milk to its lineup of milk alternatives. Oat milk has proven to be a hit across Starbucks locations and is often used in their advertised beverages.
So, what oat milk does Starbucks use? In 2021, when Starbucks first introduced oat milk to its line-up, it touted Oatly as its official oat milk provider. Specifically, Starbucks uses Oatly's barista blend of oat milk. This barista blend is different from the type of oat milk usually sold in your local grocery store. However, though Starbucks has not officially announced a departure from using Oatly barista blend, it seems that it is not the only oat milk brand used by the company, at least according to social media posts made by Starbucks employees. So, then, what are the various brands supposedly behind the coffee chain's oat milk-based beverages?
An oat milk mystery
Though Starbucks has made no announcement regarding a departure from the use of Oatly in its locations, there has been some stirring regarding the brand's exclusivity within Starbucks locations. According to posts made on r/Starbucks, brands of oat milk used in Starbucks locations vary, with one commenter noting that oat milk brands "...[depend] on area. Oatly, Dream, and Chobani are all out there in circulation." This comment lines up with various TikTok posts made by employees of the chain, which show brands such as Dream and Earth's Own being used in their cafes.
So there seems to be a variance in oat milk brands used by the company. It's not clear when this switch up was made, or which locations still use Oatly. However, if you would like to know the brand of oat milk your location uses, you can simply ask your barista for further information. And even if the brand varies by location, it's important to note that Starbucks uses barista oat milk at its locations, as this is the key to churning out perfectly creamy oat milk lattes.
Barista blend or bust
Though the exact brand of oat milk used by Starbucks is a bit cloudy, the type of milk used is crystal clear. Starbucks uses barista style oat milk in its drinks. But what is barista milk, and what differentiates it from, say, regular milk? Now, barista milk is nothing new. In fact, there are barista versions of all kinds of milk, including dairy. Essentially, barista milk is produced specifically for use in coffee drinks. Many beverages, such as lattes, require milk to be steamed, heated, or added to hot coffee, which can cause milk to curdle or separate. Unlike regular milk, barista milk has a higher fat content that prevents separation in drinks, or during the steaming process, and adds a silky, rich texture that is irresistibly delicious.
Similar to barista dairy milk, barista oat milk has an increased fat content. Barista oat milk is made to act similar to milk when used in coffee drinks. Barista oat milk is also designed for use in a steamer, producing that signature latte foam. The use of barista products is probably the most essential to creating standardized drinks across Starbucks locations, regardless of your particular milk preference. For example, the chain uses barista versions of its almond milk. Ultimately, if you don't care for almond, oat, or dairy milk, the chain also offers soy and coconut milk for no additional charge.