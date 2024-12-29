What Brand Of Oat Milk Does Starbucks Use?

Starbucks has something for everyone. The chain is known for its various espresso, coffee, and tea drinks, with each of these drinks having an almost endless amount of customizations, from syrups and rich cold foams to milks and milk alternatives. In recent years, one milk alternative in particular has been gaining steam (and froth). Oat milk, a creamy drink made using oats, has become a popular milk substitute, especially among coffee lovers. Its creaminess, sweetness, and similarity to cow's milk makes it a great addition to brewed beverages. And in 2021, oat milk hit the big time, with Starbucks adding oat milk to its lineup of milk alternatives. Oat milk has proven to be a hit across Starbucks locations and is often used in their advertised beverages.

So, what oat milk does Starbucks use? In 2021, when Starbucks first introduced oat milk to its line-up, it touted Oatly as its official oat milk provider. Specifically, Starbucks uses Oatly's barista blend of oat milk. This barista blend is different from the type of oat milk usually sold in your local grocery store. However, though Starbucks has not officially announced a departure from using Oatly barista blend, it seems that it is not the only oat milk brand used by the company, at least according to social media posts made by Starbucks employees. So, then, what are the various brands supposedly behind the coffee chain's oat milk-based beverages?