How To Make The Most Of A Store-Bought Pie Crust

For many home cooks, the phrase "store-bought is fine" haunts every trip to the supermarket, time-saving cooking tip, and would-be ingredient shortcut. Famously said by Ina Garten, one of the most famous gourmet store owners of all time, it's kind of a faint praise situation, as though the notion were perpetually italicized. But, you know what, sometimes, the store-bought version of something is actually fine. And, for Saura Kline, pastry chef at Local Jones (@localjones on Instagram) in Denver, Colorado, pie crust is one such item, she told Chowhound exclusively.

"Store-bought crusts are actually quite good!" Kline says. "I have no problem using them when I'm in a pinch. I prefer the ones that come rolled up, that way they still look homemade when you roll them into your pie dish." This is, of course, in contrast to store-bought pie shells, which are usually molded into highly recognizable uniform shapes and sold in tins. Those have their place, too, as they're particularly handy for no-bake pies, like this pumpkin spice pudding variety. But they're never going to present as from-scratch as Kline's preferred store-bought crust can.