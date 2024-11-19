Are McDonald's Apple Pies Really Vegan?

There's never been a better time to be vegan. Plant-based options are readily available on fine dining menus and drive-thrus alike, from Starbucks to Taco Bell (where you can make almost any menu item vegan), and many more chains have vegan options on their menus. But when it comes to the biggest of the fast food giants, McDonald's has been curiously slow to get with the times. There's no nationally available meatless burger under the Golden Arches, and even its french fries — the universal fallback food for hungry vegans — are made with a long list of ingredients that includes beef flavoring.

One of McDonald's very scant plant-based options is its Apple Pie, but is this item even 100% safe for vegans? According to the FAQ on the McDonald's website, the sweet, handheld pockets of flaky crust surrounding "American-grown apples" (according to the item's menu description) are "made with ingredients that are suitable for vegetarians (i.e. contain no ingredients of animal origin) and they are cooked in dedicated frying vats using a non hydrogenated blend of rapeseed and sunflower oil."

Still confused? If you dig further into the actual ingredient list, it does indeed appear that the pies are safe to eat for both vegans and vegetarians alike, as they contain no ingredients with established animal-based origins. The most fastidious vegans, however, might still harbor some concerns.