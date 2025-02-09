Is Whiskey Gluten-Free?

From sipping on a sophisticated and satisfying old fashioned to enjoying a delightfully bright whiskey sour, whiskey is one of the types of liquor that features in practically every home bartender's main rotation. The spirit, which is made predominantly from an assortment of grains, which are then distilled into the brown liquor that fills store shelves, is a mainstay in many cocktails both simple and complex. But how friendly is it to those wishing to avoid gluten?

Considering that whiskey tends to contain a hearty amount of grain –- including bourbon, even though corn plays the main role there –- you may assume that whiskey isn't gluten-free. But that's where you'd be mistaken. As it turns out, whiskey –- including the most well-established whiskey brands -– is considered to be gluten-free. So if you have an intolerance, or you're simply wishing to reduce your gluten intake, there's no need to wipe whiskey off your menu!