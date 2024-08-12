How Long Tofu Still Tastes Good After Opening

Expiration dates on labels can be murky — who hasn't been confused by the difference between "best by" and "use by" before? To complicate matters further, product dating is not required, except for baby formula. Without any kind of oversight, a lot of dates are basically just estimates. Additionally, these dates are really only meant to convey how good the product will be in terms of quality or flavor. In other words, you could still eat a lot of technically expired food and it won't kill you — it may just taste awful, or at the very least, bland.

Specifically, the "use by" tells you the last day that you can eat the food and still count on it being good quality. "Sell by" is really a heads-up for the store staff, meaning the store will keep it on the shelf until that date. It doesn't have a direct correlation with the safety of the product, really. "Best if used before," or some variation thereof, carries a similar message as the "use by" label.

When it comes to tofu, things get complex. A lot of water-packed tofu can stay good for a significant length of time, so long as it remains unopened. The moment it's unopened, though, the clock is ticking. Nowadays, there's a new sort of unopened tofu to take into consideration as well. Morinaga Mori-Nu tofu remains shelf stable for a year, even if it's stored at room temperature. The countdown clock on that doesn't begin until the box is opened, and then the three-to-five-day rule kicks in.

