Are Beans And Legumes The Same Thing?

Not only are beans delicious, but they are also usually cheap and extremely easy to prepare. While all legumes will provide a different type of nutritional benefit, certain types of pulses like chickpeas, lentils, and certain beans — kidney and black bean varieties are two standouts — have proven to be the best source of fiber, protein, and nourishing nutrients. While all of this information may be overwhelming to a prospective bean enjoyer, there are so many ways to slowly introduce your body to a more bean-heavy diet.

First, consider turning to cuisines that have a long-standing history of using beans as a staple ingredient. Caribbean, Latin American, and South American cultures have all relied on various types of beans as a major nutrition source, transforming them into delicious fool-proof meals. For instance, make a batch of Cuban black beans as an aromatic introduction into the pulse's culinary potential.

Alternatively, think outside the box and try a legume-heavy dessert. Many vegetarians have already discovered the versatility of the black bean, but some have also opted to bake black bean brownies, a delicious gluten-free dish that provides more fiber than an average brownie recipe. You can also ease your way into a bean-balanced diet. Some professionals urge new diners to shift into the bean community by trying out lentils first, since their preparation is much easier. A lentil soup is a great place to start. From there, you can experiment with pared down bean-based snacks, like white bean dip or black bean-style hummus.