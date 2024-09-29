What Proof Is Tequila Typically?

Known for its earthy, complex flavor, tequila is one of the most popular spirits around. True tequila is only produced in a few regions of Mexico, where it has a deep cultural history. This pungent liquor is made from the blue agave plant, and is a key component in many cocktails like the classic margarita. Tequila is typically very high proof, which means it can pack quite a punch. Exactly how strong that punch is depends on the specific type of tequila you imbibe.

When talking about alcohol, the term "proof" is used to indicate the strength of a beverage. The proof of a bottle also corresponds to that liquor's alcohol by volume, or ABV. In the United States, proof is calculated as twice the ABV. For instance, if a liquor has an ABV of 40%, that means it's about 80 proof, which happens to be the norm for most tequilas. However, not all tequilas are the same, and while some bottles have lower proofs around 76, some are as high as 100. And don't confuse high-proof tequila for mezcal — they are different spirits entirely!