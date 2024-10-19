What Makes Bottled-In-Bond Whiskey Unique?

We live in a glorious time for American whiskey. Back 30 or 40 years ago, there were only a handful of major brands, and some had fallen into states of disrepair, as consumers turned away from brown spirits in favor of vodka, tequila, wine, and beer. These days, there are hundreds of carefully crafted labels out there, both small and large, and most of the bourbon, rye, and other whiskey styles are delicious at any price point (though it does help to know the distilling and flavor differences between bourbon and whiskey). So, it may seem counterintuitive that one of the most popular "new" expressions for American whiskey is actually over 120 years old: the bottled-in-bond designation.

Over the past six or seven years, an increasing number of brands have released bottled-in-bond, or "bonded," expressions, and fans and collectors have been snapping them up. It's an official, legal measure of quality control and assurance. Even in an era where many whiskey makers are trying hard to make whiskey as authentically as possible, and even though there are now plenty of laws and guidelines in place to ensure the safety, quality, and integrity of distilled spirits, the bottled-in-bond classification still reigns supreme as a hallmark that the distiller and company want to assure you that what you're drinking is what they created — and that it's worth it.