10 Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Frozen Food In The Air Fryer

Cooking frozen food in the air fryer has become a go-to for many, both as a way to eat healthier and save time. However, using one can seem intimidating if you don't know what you're doing. The good news is that if you can bake or grill a dish, you can likely adapt it for your air fryer — sometimes, it can be prepared in a fraction of the time and with even crispier results.

As a professional cook and recipe developer with over 11 years of experience and author of the blog At The Immigrant's Table, I've seen the air fryer evolve into an indispensable appliance. I love developing complex recipes for gourmet dishes using the air fryer, but with two toddlers at home, I have come to rely on it almost daily for cooking frozen food. Yet even with its ease of use, people still often make mistakes when using an air fryer for this purpose.

To help you navigate these pitfalls and achieve the best results, we've reached out to Cathy Yoder, a renowned air fryer expert with nearly 730,000 followers across social media and the author of a highly popular air fryer cookbook, "Air Fryer Recipes." Yoder has shared her top 10 mistakes to avoid when cooking frozen food in an air fryer. With a little practice and by following our expert's advice, you'll soon be creating perfectly cooked, crispy, and delicious frozen food in your air fryer.