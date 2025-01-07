Do You Need To Add Oil When Browning Ground Beef?

A little oil goes a long way. You don't want to deep fry the beef, just assist it in browning nicely. For a pound of lean ground beef, you only need between one and two tablespoons of oil. Make sure it's an oil with a high smoke point. Avoid olive oil and opt for vegetable or extra-virgin olive instead, which both have higher smoke points.

Add the oil before adding the beef, letting it heat in the skillet for a few minutes first. If you're softening any vegetables such as onions or garlic for extra flavor in the meat, you can add them along with the oil. Once the beef is added, let it sit untouched for several minutes so the bottom beef bits get nice and crispy. Then, stir it to make sure it gets evenly browned, tossing it in the oil in the process. Once the beef is browned, make sure to drain any excess fat into a disposable container, let it cool, then throw it away. Never pour it down the sink, or you could clog your drain.