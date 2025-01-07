Do You Need To Add Oil When Browning Ground Beef?
Whether you're preparing a big pot of chili or whipping up some quick beef tacos, browning ground beef is an essential step. It's a pretty straightforward process: Add the beef to a pan and stir frequently as it browns throughout. But most foods require some kind of fat to help them cook without sticking to the pan. Whether ground beef needs it depends entirely on the beef's fat content.
As beef cooks, its solid fat heats and becomes a liquid. In fattier ground beef, such as 85% or 80% lean (or lower), there is enough liquified fat that you don't need to add any additional fat through oil. Leaner ground beef, such as anything 90% or higher, lacks the same liquefiable fat, meaning it needs a little help to get those crispy edges without sticking. So, for the lean beef, you can expect to need some oil.
When to add oil to brown ground beef
A little oil goes a long way. You don't want to deep fry the beef, just assist it in browning nicely. For a pound of lean ground beef, you only need between one and two tablespoons of oil. Make sure it's an oil with a high smoke point. Avoid olive oil and opt for vegetable or extra-virgin olive instead, which both have higher smoke points.
Add the oil before adding the beef, letting it heat in the skillet for a few minutes first. If you're softening any vegetables such as onions or garlic for extra flavor in the meat, you can add them along with the oil. Once the beef is added, let it sit untouched for several minutes so the bottom beef bits get nice and crispy. Then, stir it to make sure it gets evenly browned, tossing it in the oil in the process. Once the beef is browned, make sure to drain any excess fat into a disposable container, let it cool, then throw it away. Never pour it down the sink, or you could clog your drain.