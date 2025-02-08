12 Facts Only Super Fans Would Know About McDonald's Big Mac

Since its introduction in the 1960s, the Big Mac has become McDonald's signature offering in the minds of many of the restaurant chain's fans. It hits all the notes a McDonald's meal is supposed to. Besides being fast and convenient, it's flavorful, filling, and consistent -– you can always count on your next Big Mac to taste just as good as the last. But while nutritionists decry the Big Mac as a symbol of American excess (and warn that you may need three days to fully digest one), for McDonald's, it is serious business –- the chain estimates it sells about 550 million of the hearty double-decker burgers in the U.S. each year.

But when Pennsylvania McDonald's franchise owner Jim Delligatti first proposed the idea of the Big Mac, inspired by a two-patty burger already popular at competing chain Bob's Big Boy, corporate management had serious reservations. The new giant sandwich would cost twice as much as a classic cheeseburger -– a whopping 45 cents, which McDonald's senior managers feared would be a deal-breaker for customers. They finally agreed to let Delligatti test out his invention at one of his stores, and within months, that store's revenue had increased more than 12%. This got top management's attention and set the stage for a national rollout of the Big Mac –- and its eventual growth into a fast food icon.