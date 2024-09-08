The Reason Mayo Tastes Better At Restaurants

Have you ever wondered why a sandwich tastes so much better at your local deli than when you make it at home? Possibly it's because they're using a different kind of mayo. Many restaurants use a type of mayo called "heavy duty" or "extra heavy," and the key difference between their mayo and the kind you find in the grocery store is all about the eggs. This version of the condiment uses more egg yolks, resulting in a richer umami flavor and making everything from sandwiches to salads taste that much better.

Enhanced flavor and texture aren't the only benefits of using heavy-duty mayo. For bound salads like chopped chicken with brown sugar, apples, and almonds, the thick viscosity, extra egg-fortified mayo helps to prevent moisture from building up as it sits or chills in the refrigerator. It can also take the heat in recipes such as Maryland crab cakes, which hold together almost magically despite minimal fillers. The extra egg also helps in browning, making those crab cakes even crispier, and more flavorful, after pan-frying.