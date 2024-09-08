The Reason Mayo Tastes Better At Restaurants
Have you ever wondered why a sandwich tastes so much better at your local deli than when you make it at home? Possibly it's because they're using a different kind of mayo. Many restaurants use a type of mayo called "heavy duty" or "extra heavy," and the key difference between their mayo and the kind you find in the grocery store is all about the eggs. This version of the condiment uses more egg yolks, resulting in a richer umami flavor and making everything from sandwiches to salads taste that much better.
Enhanced flavor and texture aren't the only benefits of using heavy-duty mayo. For bound salads like chopped chicken with brown sugar, apples, and almonds, the thick viscosity, extra egg-fortified mayo helps to prevent moisture from building up as it sits or chills in the refrigerator. It can also take the heat in recipes such as Maryland crab cakes, which hold together almost magically despite minimal fillers. The extra egg also helps in browning, making those crab cakes even crispier, and more flavorful, after pan-frying.
Where to find heavy duty mayo
Getting your hands on true heavy-duty mayo is a little trickier. It is readily available online and at restaurant supply stores, but it is typically sold in gallon or larger quantities which far exceed the needs of the average household. You could always remember to order extra mayo on the side when visiting your neighborhood restaurant or deli, or even ask them if they'd be willing to sell you a jarful, but there are other options.
Certain brands of mayonnaise are more egg-rich than others, such as Duke's Mayo, a popular South Carolinian staple, and chef-favorite Kewpie Mayonnaise, a Japanese version sold in its signature cellophane-wrapped soft-squeeze bottle. While the basic recipe for these two brands is similar to other supermarket offerings, they differ in flavor because they use just the yolks (and more of them as compared to vinegar), which makes for a thicker, more custard-like consistency and a richer, deeper flavor. In particular, Kewpie contains four egg yolks for every 500 gram bottle.
When all else fails, make your own
Though some people find creating emulsions intimidating, making your own mayonnaise at home is really quite easy, especially if you own an immersion blender or food processor. However, keep in mind that using a whisk is perfectly suitable and definitely less costly. Simply use any basic mayo recipe — like this one from our YouTube channel — and add an extra yolk. Just remember that your mayo won't last as long as the store-bought kind in the refrigerator, as it lacks the preservatives included in commercial versions.
Because of the added egg yolk, the resulting mayonnaise will be thicker, have a brighter yellow color and the deep, rich flavor you previously only experienced in restaurants. Your homemade mayo will also stay more cohesive, as more eggs equals more binding power. Your tuna salad with extra pickles will be less likely to separate over time, and your deviled eggs will dazzle at the next family get-together. Try it in all of your favorite recipes to give them that extra something special. You may never go back to "light" mayo again.