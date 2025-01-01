11 Hellman's Mayonnaise Facts You Didn't Know Until Now

Hellmann's mayonnaise has been a staple in American kitchens for so long it seems to be hard-wired into our everyday cuisine. Many home cooks can't imagine making an upgraded egg salad or the best tomato sandwich without it. A few brands have deeply loyal fans, such as Duke's in the South, but for legions of eaters across the country, no other mayonnaise but Hellmann's will do — any other brand would taste just wrong.

The invention of mayo was likely in France or Spain, but like many products we now consider quintessentially American, Hellmann's mayonnaise was the brainchild of German immigrant and grocer Richard Hellmann. He opened a deli in New York City, where he made his own mayonnaise for use in sandwiches and other dishes. This was not an easy thing to do well, since mayonnaise is notoriously difficult to make. Customers enjoyed his mayonnaise so much that Hellmann, recognizing a promising revenue stream, started to sell jars of it for customers to take home. A century later, Hellmann's has grown into a household name and has inspired scores of recipes — and believe it or not, even a mayo-scented perfume.